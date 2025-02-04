India’s former left-handed opening batter, Shikhar Dhawan, was a key member behind their victory during the 2013 campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy in England under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The stylish batter grabbed the Player of the Tournament award with 363 runs in five matches at an average of 90.75, including two centuries and one fifty.

Shikhar Dhawan also finished as the tenth leading run-getter in the 50-over format with the help of 6793 runs in 164 innings at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35, with the help of 17 centuries and 39 fifties at the best score of 143.

In a recent interaction with the Times of India (TOI), the veteran looked back at the memory lane of the 2013 Champions Trophy and shared his experience. He reckoned that lifting the title after such a hard-fought journey was an unforgettable moment, not just for him but the entire side.

“Lifting that trophy after such a long and hard-fought journey was truly special. The sense of accomplishment and pride we felt was incredible, and the celebrations afterward were filled with so much joy. But what made it even more memorable was the immense support we received from our fans. That’s something I’ll always treasure.” Shikhar Dhawan expressed this during a recent interview on TOI.

Shikhar Dhawan predicts winner of India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC event saw Rohit Sharma being promoted to the opening position, from which he carried his career to another level. Virat Kohli contributed with his supreme and vital knock of 43 runs in the final at the Edgbaston, but Dhawan recalls his team-mate’s Gangnam-style dance after the victory.

“I’ll never forget is Virat’s Gangnam Style dance after the win—it was hilarious and had all of us laughing. I also scored a century in my comeback match against South Africa and another one against the West Indies. But what stands out the most to me is the time spent in the dressing room with the team—those moments of fun, discussions, and team spirit were truly special.” Shikhar Dhawan addressed.

In the current squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament, the blue brigade went with experienced players like Rohit, Virat, and Jasprit Bumrah, but also showed faith on the youngsters like Arshdeep Singha and potential 50-over debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 39-year-old believes that they can go a step further from the last season’s runners-up finish.

“Our batting depth is rock solid, and the form of our pacers has been impressive. We’ve been consistent across all formats, and I truly believe we have the potential to win any tournament we play in.” Shikhar Dhawan explained.

The southpaw hasn’t been concerned with the recent poor form of Rohit and Virat as he reflected that a few bad performances won’t define their special careers. He also hopes to see these two players bounce back stronger and deliver for the team in the future.

“Virat and Rohit are both world-class players. They’re legends of the game at this point in their careers, and I have complete confidence in their abilities. A couple of bad performances here and there won’t change what they’re capable of. We all know what Rohit and Virat can do—they’ve proven it time and again.” He added during the same discussion.

Shikhar Dhawan predicts Jaiswal is a great asset in opening the batting with Rohit, which could create a tricky combination for the bowlers in the future. The veteran has also been delighted with the comeback of Mohammad Shami.

“The India vs Pakistan rivalry is always special. There’s a unique intensity to these games—so much energy, so many emotions—it’s a rivalry like no other. Representing India and playing against Pakistan is an absolute honor, and the atmosphere on the field is unlike anything I’ve experienced.” Shikhar Dhawan concluded.