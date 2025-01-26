The former legendary Indian batter, Shikhar Dhawan, has taken a new route in his career to feature for Team India champions for the upcoming 2025 season of the World Championship of Legends, marking the first of the legends lineup for the second edition of the competition.

The World Championship of Legends calendar is well renowned for engaging fans around the world through the electrifying performances of the marquee players and their potential to create unforgettable moments by connecting fans with their icons of the game.

This time, they have decided to earn the services of the left-handed opening batter, Shikhar Dhawan, who retired from international cricket last year. The 39-year-old smashed 6793 runs in 164 ODIs at an average of around 44 and a strike rate of 91.35, with the help of 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries at the best score of 143.

Shikhar Dhawan also drilled 2315 runs in 58 innings of the longest format at an average of 40.61 and a strike rate of 67, thanks to seven centuries and five half-centuries at the best score of 190. In the shortest format, the southpaw smacked 1759 runs in 66 innings at a striker rate of 126.36, shouldering on 11 half-centuries at the best score of 92.

Shikhar Dhawan signs for the World Championship of Legends

Sumant Bahl, co-owner of Team India in the competition, has expressed his excitement about signing the stylish Indian batters as their first player for the 2025 season, which starts on July 18.

“Shikhar Dhawan adds a lot of flair and strength to our team as we are focused on defending our title as the winners of WCL season 1. We will be retaining some of the greats from last year and adding some new players to make our team stronger and better.” Bahl said in a statement.

The veteran has also been part of five franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where most of his success has come from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 221 IPL innings, he has thumped 6769 runs at an average of 35.35 and a strike rate of 127.14, with the help of 51 half-centuries and two centuries at the best score of unbeaten 106 runs.

Harshit Tomar, the founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, also shared some positive feedback for that event.

“With the participation of Shikhar Dhawan coming to play for WCL second edition, we are instilled with the faith that our event will mean more for ardent cricket fans. We are certain that we are moving in the direction of the league’s goal, which has primarily been to bring back the golden era of cricket. Our focus primarily would be to get the global participation right in the coming days for making the second edition unforgettable.” Tomar highlighted.

The first season of the World Championship of Legends League was a huge success among fans, with the memorable contest between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Delhi-born is excited to make a pledged comeback to the WCL format.

“When we have such formats like World Championship of Legends the inspiration to get back on the field fares well. It would be a continuation of my passion for playing the best competitive cricket.” Shikhar Dhawan shed light.

Nishan Pitti, the Chief Patron of WCL and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip has accepted it as a positive effect for the game and their partnership with the league in a positive mood. The upcoming campaign supports sporting excellence and invites notable performances from the legends in the thrilling T20 actions.