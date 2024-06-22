The veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has expressed his desire to be back in the national team, when they feature at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, at home, during the last week of February, whose dates are yet to be finalized.

Pakistan went through a very tough time in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America, where they failed to make progress in the second round of the tournament, under the leadership of Babar Azam, for the very first time in the history of their campaign in the 20-over tournament.

Even during last year’s ODI World Cup 2023, in India, Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the tournament and faced a heart-breaking defeat against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Even in this T20 World Cup 2024 too, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, in the opening fixture of their campaign. the 2009 champions couldn’t hold their nerves as they faced a thrilling super-over loss to the co-host United States, followed by defeat to India, where they failed to chase down a low total of 120 runs, even from a dominating position.

‘I want to win the Champions Trophy for Pakistan’- Shoaib Malik

Coming into the T20 World Cup 2024, the ‘Men in Green’ found their two retired players Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim making a return to not only the T20I team but also the World Cup squad. Both the left-arm pacer and the left-arm spin all-rounder did a great job for the side in the campaign.

This has made another retired all-rounder Shoaib Malik make a comeback in the team, during their next major assignment during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is expected to be played in Pakistan.

In a recent interview, Shoaib Malik showed his wish to be back playing in the national team, and also aim to win the trophy for the side.

‘I want to represent the Pakistan team again. I am available for the Champions Trophy.’ The 42-year-old spin all-rounder Shoaib Malik remarked to PNN news. ‘I will try my best for my country. I want to win the Champions Trophy for Pakistan.’

The Sialkot-born player made his ODI retirement after the end of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, ending a successful 20-year career in the format for the national side. Shoaib Malik also played his last List-A game in that World Cup against India, and since then haven’t turned for the format.

In 287 ODI games, Malik has notched up 7534 runs at an average of 34.55, and a strike rate of 81.90, with nine centuries and 44 fifties, with a best score of 143. When it comes to his record in List A format, the experienced player has taken part in 405 games, collecting 11447 runs at an average of under 40, with 16 hundreds and 71 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, on the flip of the coin, the team aims to make a major change in their setup, as they plan to change the selection process, with the new selection committee, led by the chief selector. In this way, the captain, coach, and the data analyst of the team will have the full authority to select the players in the squad.

Babar Azam was also slammed for picking up players who he likes, rather than finding young players, who have been doing well in the domestic circuit for a long time.

‘The board is likely to return to the old system of having a chief selector with two or three selectors and the captain and head coach not sitting in selection meetings with the selectors.’ A source revealed to PTI.

It will be interesting if in this process Shoaib Malik could make a comeback in the national team.