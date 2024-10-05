Regarding India’s defeat by 58 runs in their opening clash against the New Zealand side during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai, Jamimah Rodrigues pointed out the run-out of Amelia Kerr, which wasn’t an incident less than confusing, controversial, and anger as India found themselves on the wrong side of the line.

It occurred in the 14th over of the White Ferns’ innings, when the appeal for the run-out came after Kerr was caught short of her ground while making the second run. She hit the ball towards long-off on the last ball of Deepti Sharma’s over as both Kerr and Sophie Devin took a single.

Deepti asked the umpire to hand her cap back and she was also given it. Spotting the batters still running, Harmanpreet fired the ball in, as the wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh collected it and broke the stumps, finding Kerr short of the crease.

Surprised Jamimah Rodrigues addresses the whole incident as harsh

For a few minutes, play was held up, as the cameras found Jamimah Rodrigues and all the other Indians, along with the head coach Amol Muzumdar upset, with the rules, as he was engaged in an intense chat with the fourth umpire.

At the end of the encounter, the middle order batter of the Blue Brigade was asked to narrate the whole story where he ruled out of the knowledge, where Deepti asked the bowling end umpire to give her cap back.

“I was not there when the umpire gave the cap to Deepti, but, I mean, New Zealand was pretty sure that it was a double run, and Amelia went for it, which showed that the over was not called out yet.” Jamimah Rodrigues addressed at the end of the encounter. “And we all thought that, okay, we got that run-out. What if that run-out wouldn’t happen? Would they give us a two for that?”

“I think, honestly, that’s not in our control at the end. We respect the decision of the umpire, and we were okay with that. But yeah, it’s a bit harsh when Amelia herself walked out because she knew she was out.” The Mumbai batter raised the question.

The rules and regulations note down that the ball should be considered to be dead when it’s clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both the batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play. It will be the umpire to decide if the ball will be dead. Neither the call of ‘over’ nor ‘time’ should be made until the ball is dead.

Jamimah Rodrigues shared his view on how vital that wicket of Kerr was then, but she also felt it wouldn’t have been right for them to raise their finger at the decision of the umpires.

“We know how important Amelia’s wicket was, at that moment, it felt a little (like) why didn’t it go in our favor. But, at the same time, I think we did what we can. We spoke to the umpire. Then we had to accept the decision of the umpire and move on.” Jamimah Rodrigues elaborated.

India was set a chase of 161 runs by the Kiwis, where their captain Sophie Devin top scored with an unbeaten 57 runs in 36 balls with a strike rate of nearly 160. India was bundled out for just 102 runs in 19 overs, where none of the batters could get ongoing.

Jamimah Rodrigues was the joint second-highest run-scorer with 13 runs as they fell short by 58 runs.