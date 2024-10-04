Six weeks before the opening Test of the five-match series against the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the batting position of Steve Smith, the former captain of the Australian team, is under a little bit of scrutiny. A few former players and the members of the current Test side have already made their comments regarding the position of the batter.

Since the retirement of David Warner, a long-time opening batter for the Kangaroos, the board hasn’t decided on the opening partner of Usman Khawaja, The decision to go with Steve Smith as the opener didn’t work well against West Indies, and in New Zealand.

The New South Wales-batter collected 171 Test runs in eight innings at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of just over 50 with the help of one just half-century during the Gabba defeat against the Caribbean side.

Steve Smith addresses his batting position fiasco

When it comes to the number four position, the right-handed batter of the Australian team has collected 5966 runs at an average of just over 61. He has also celebrated 26 half-centuries and 19 centuries at his position with a best score of 239 runs.

Steve Smith has shed light on the growing speculations of his batting position going into the upcoming five-match Test series against India, which starts on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He also compares the situation of Marnus Labuschagne, who finds himself in the same position.

“I have no idea. Conversations are happening in the background. You see some comments that guys like Usman (Khawaja), I think, made. He likes me down at number four. So, I think Marnus (Labuschagne) is of a similar thought pattern. So, yeah, look, we will wait and see. I am happy anywhere. I will bat wherever for the team.” The 35-year-old has expressed to the reports.

The veteran also highlighted the importance of the five-match red-ball series, as generally, in a series of two games, the weak team can get a margin of making a comeback, which can’t happen across five games.

“But we will see what happens. But I think it’s great as well that we can play a five-match series against them (India). You can’t hide in a five-Test series like you probably can in a two-match series, for instance.” Steve Smith noted.

He also acknowledged how they and India had been the two best teams in the format for a long time and expects the series to be a thrilling contest between them. During the 2023-25 WTC final, the Pat Cummins-led side got the better of the Rohit Sharma-led side.

“So, if someone gets the wood on you, then, you know, it can be hard coming back from that. So, it’s going to be a wonderful series. Like as I said before, we are probably the two best two teams in the world at the moment in Test cricket.” Steve Smith explained during the same discussion.

“You know, we played the World Test Championship (WTC) last year and beat them there. So, you know, they have been great out here in the last couple of times (as) they have played really good cricket. Hopefully, we can turn the tables.” He elaborated.

Smith was the last captain under whom Australia won their last Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) during the 2014/15 summer and till then has lost two back-to-back series at home against the Blue Brigade.

“It’s been ten years, I think, since we last won the Border Gavaskar Trophy. So, we need to do that this year.” Steve Smith concluded.