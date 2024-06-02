Shoriful Islam, the Bangladesh pacer, is reportedly doubtful for his team’s T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against Sri Lanka on June 7. This is due to the injury he suffered in the recent warmup game between India and Bangladesh in New York.

Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led team scored 182/5, thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s 53 and Pandya’s fast 23-ball 40. Eventually, India won handily by 60 runs.

Shoriful was one of Bangladesh’s few bright lights, surrendering only 26 runs in his 3.5 overs and taking Sanju Samson’s wicket.

As Islam finished the last over of the Indian innings, Pandya slammed a drive right back at the bowler. In an attempt to stop the ball with his bowling hand, the 22-year-old split the webbing, causing instant pain. The physio hurried onto the field, and the left-arm pacer was whisked off for medical assistance. Tanzim Hasan Sakib completed the remaining one ball.

Shoriful Islam receives stitches to mend the split webbing: Dr. Debashis Chowdhury

Shoriful was removed from the ground immediately since his palm appeared to have enlarged as a result of the ball’s instant impact, and it was later discovered that six stitches were required between his palm and index finger.

“Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over. After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return,” he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

If Shoriful fails to recuperate in time for the competition, it will be a major setback for the Asian team, as he is one of the country’s top bowlers, with Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Shakib. Shoriful will have six days to recover as Bangladesh now head to Texas for their opening game.

Bangladesh chose to carry two travelling reserves, including pacer Hasan Mahmud, in order to provide a backup for the injured Taskin, who is anticipated to return before the opening game against Sri Lanka.

