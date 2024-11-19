The former World Cup-winning captain for India, Kapil Dev, has remarked on the potential venues for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, scheduled to begin in the third week of February and run until the second week of March. However, there is the possibility of the Blue Brigade not making the trip due to security concerns.

The two countries have not been involved in bilateral affairs since 2012, while the last tour for India to their neighboring country happened during the 2008 Asia Cup. The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of the country, is not prepared to shift any portion of the event despite the BCCI favoring the hybrid model.

A few days ago, the BCCI wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was later forwarded to the PCB, where they expressed their decision not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming event due to security reasons. The board of the Green Brigade has replied to know the detailed information on the issue, they have renovated Rawalpindi, the Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore, and the National Stadium of Karachi for the event.

"Our opinions don't matter"- Kapil Dev on India potentially going to Pakistan

The former captain of India, Kapil Dev, has commented on the issues and felt that it would be on the shoulders of the government to give the final verdict on that.

“It’s the government’s responsibility. People like us should not give opinions; our opinions don’t matter. Kapil Dev can’t be bigger than anyone else.” The former premier all-rounder of the side has highlighted.

The ICC has announced the global trophy tour ahead of the tournament. The announcement came just after the ICC canceled the trophy trip in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Naqvi reckoned that because of their gesture to go to India for last year’s ODI World Cup despite the Rohit Sharma-led side playing all of their games in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2023, it’s the right for the Indian side to come to Pakistan.

The reports claimed that the secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah, has condemned the decision of the PCB to urge the ICC to take strong action. The popular landmarks where the trophy will be shown on the opening day of its trip in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument, where it will be accompanied by former fast bowler of the country, Shoaib Akhtar.

This will flag off the international trophy trip of the silverware, which will provide special engagement for fans around the world through colorful and exciting meetings and various games. After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan, such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila, before it leaves the land for the tours of other participating nations.

“A series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket calendar from the Trophy Tour schedule.” The statement of the ICC has spilled the beans. “Fans will be treated to a content series titled ‘Champion on Tour’ that will document the Trophy Tour’s journey around the world through the unique lens of food, music, and cricket.”

The trophy will arrive in India in the third week of January before moving to the host country. There will be less than 13 weeks to go before the possible start of the event, there is no official schedule announcement from the ICC, who will have to make the final decision in the next few days.