Babar Azam came in for some hate and humiliation from Pakistan team fans after the Men in Green lost the second T20I against Australia at SCG, conceding a 0-2 lead in a three-match series.

Pakistan set to chase just over 140 runs to win the match and level the series, failed to do so, losing the encounter by 11 runs. They got so close thanks to Usman Khan’s fifty and Irfan Khan’s brilliant hitting in death overs.

In the current Twenty20 International series against the Australian National Cricket Team, Babar Azam has failed to leave his mark. The batter’s terrible performance during the Australian tour has drawn a lot of criticism.

In the current T20I series against the Australia National Cricket Team, Babar Azam, who has been struggling in all three forms, hasn’t played at his best. He has received criticism for failing to leave an impression in both of the series’ games.

It was anticipated that Babar Azam would light the stage on fire in the T20I series because he didn’t receive many opportunities in the ODI series. However, thus far, that has not been the case. His bad play has been a major factor in Pakistan’s series loss, and he went back in the hut early in both games.

‘Teri T20 vich jagah nahi banti’- Babar Azam heckled by Pakistan fans

After scoring three runs in the first game, Babar Azam put in a similar level of effort in the second one. After making three runs off three balls, he was back in the hut. In the second over, Xavier Bartlett caught the top batsman at the deep square leg and dismissed him. The batter found the man at deep square after heaving away a length delivery from the pacer on the pads.

The supporters did not treat Babar Azam kindly after he failed to bag in the second game. The Sydney Cricket Ground’s spectators were observed jeering at him as he fielded close to the boundary ropes. Fans were telling Babar Azam that he didn’t deserve to be in Pakistan’s T20I team.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, fans can be heard saying to Babar Azam: “Teri T20 vich jagah nahi banti, wapas laut ja. (You don’t deserve a place in the T20 team, go back).”

Pakistan fans disrespecting Babar Azam in Sydney. "Teri jagah nahin banti T20 team mein" 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 This is not acceptable at all. He's our former captain and he's our pride. Sharam karo sab. Stay strong, @babarazam258 🇵🇰♥️https://t.co/MbI4GHytMw — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 17, 2024

Babar Azam will have a great chance to silence all of his detractors in the forthcoming third Twenty20 International match against the Australia National Cricket Team. Before the crucial white-ball season, the top batter would like to make a significant impact and get back to his previous level of play.

