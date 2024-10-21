Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2024 title, is most likely to part ways with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Times of India has reported. The report also stated that Andre Russell will be KKR’s first-choice retention and probably Iyer will also be retained.

While Russell is expected to remain the highest-paid player, Iyer’s future is uncertain because he may be removed from the captaincy post.

Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell are two prominent players for KKR, having played significant roles in the team’s title victory last season. KKR would like to keep both of them, but it is unclear whether they will be able to do so.

Andre Russell is among the best all-rounders in IPL history. According to TOI, he is the favorite for retention at a premium price. The franchise retained Russell for INR 12 crore during the IPL 2022 auction. He is expecting to receive a raise this time around.

Andre Russell has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2014, and he has helped the side win two IPL titles in three years. He played an important role in Kolkata’s IPL 2024 title triumph.

The allrounder scored 222 runs with the bat in 9 innings at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 185. He also had a great time with the ball and finished as his team’s joint-highest wicket-taker of the season with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 15.52.

Shreyas Iyer gets feelers from PBKS and DC for captaincy roles

Shreyas Iyer is expected to be retained, albeit not at the maximum price. Iyer joined KKR for INR 12.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction.

According to Times of India reports, there is no confirmation on Iyer leading KKR in the IPL 2025 season, as he could be ousted from the leadership and join another franchise.

If Shreyas Iyer chooses to participate in the mega auction, he is expected to command a high price because many franchises are looking for a captain for the next years. An Indian captain is always in great demand, and Iyer meets the criterion.

Teams such as the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Delhi Capitals (DC) are looking for a captain and could make a big bid for Iyer, which would earn him a handsome salary.

Shreyas Iyer has an excellent track record as a captain in the Indian Premier League. Under his captaincy, the Delhi Capitals finished second in the IPL 2020. Last season, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL triumph.

Thus, his leadership credentials can earn him big money. Alongside being a captain, Iyer is also a capable middle-order batter and is a game-changer in the middle order.

