The IPL 2025 auction venue and dates have been finalized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). For the second year in a row, the IPL auction will be held outside India in a foreign location.

Last year’s IPL 2024 auction was held at the Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, for the first time, the event was taken outside India. The event was met with grand success, encouraging BCCI to explore new venues for the IPL 2025 auction which will be a mega auction.

After a thorough search that included major cities such as Dubai, Singapore, London, and even Vienna, it has been determined that Riyadh is the current frontrunner to host the two-day mega auction.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia front-runner for IPL 2025 mega auction

Within the next several days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will make an official announcement about the venue for the much-awaited tournament. It is claimed that this choice was taken using a studied and well-prepared strategy.

Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the mega auction due to logistical advantages and the strategic value of spreading the tournament’s influence into new territories. Notably, the most recent auction took place over one day at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

According to Cricbuzz, BCCI officials have previously visited Saudi Arabia for site inspections in preparation for the IPL 2025 mega auction, with another set of officials scheduled to depart for the Gulf kingdom on Monday (October 21) for additional negotiations.

BCCI wants no date clash with IPL 2025 mega auction and first India v Australia Test in Perth

Meanwhile, the major auction is anticipated to take place on November 24 and 25, coinciding with India’s first Test match against Australia in Perth, which runs from November 22 to 26.

The main issue is that the Australia vs. India Test match will be televised on Disney Star, one of the Indian Premier League’s official broadcasters, and the BCCI wants to guarantee there is no overlap.

Concerns regarding a potential clash between the auction and the highly anticipated Test between Australia and India can be alleviated, as the time difference between the two countries should allow the mega sale to begin in the afternoon (IST) without interfering with the match broadcast.

The Indian Premier League franchises, on the other side, indicated a desire to host the auction in India, but the BCCI rejected this proposal. With that door closed IPL teams are eagerly awaiting the BCCI’s definitive confirmation of the mega auction site and dates to make travel plans.

But first, the franchises will submit their player retention lists by 5 PM on October 31.

