Shubman Gill is celebrating his 25th birthday today, September 8, 2024. Since making his India debut in 2019, Gill has become an integral part of the Indian setup across all three formats. His ODI debut came against New Zealand in 2019, while his Test debut came in 2020 against Australia.

He had to wait for his T20I debut, which came in 2023, but since then, he has become one of the youngest batters in the world. He has thrilled the purists with his simple technique and ability to absorb pressure.

Thus far, Shubman Gill has played 25 Tests, scoring 1492 runs at an average of 35.52 with four centuries and 6 fifties to his name. He has also played 47 ODIs for India, scoring 2328 runs with 6 centuries and 13 fifties with the highest score of 208 and an average of 58.20.

In 21 T20Is, Shubman Gill has 578 runs with one century and 3 fifties at a strike rate of 139.27. Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, became the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in one-day internationals. He achieved this feat against New Zealand in an ODI in 2023.

During the same series, Gill also scored a century in a T20I, becoming the youngest batter to score centuries in all three international formats for India.

Shubman Gill names his best friend, idol and why he chose 77 as his jersey number

Meanwhile, as he celebrates his 25th birthday, Star Sports shared a video on social media that had Shubman Gill speaking about facts from his life.

Shubman Gill revealed his current favorite cricketer, idol, nickname, and the reason he chose 77 as his jersey number.

In a rapid-fire Q&A video broadcast on Instagram by Star Sports India, Gill said that batting great Virat Kohli is his current favorite cricketer, while Sachin Tendulkar is his idol because he grew up watching him bat.

Gill explained that his nickname is ‘Kaka’, which means ‘baby’ in Punjabi. The Indian opener said that wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is his greatest friend in the Indian team, and his father is the first person he phones when the team wins a game.

When asked about his jersey number, Gill said: “The reason behind getting number 77 was that when I played the under-19 World Cup, I wanted number seven but it was not available, so I took two sevens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah Clears Air On Whether India Will Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025