Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam’s Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Cricket News

Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam’s Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler

author tag icon
Jatin
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM

Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam's Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj of India have risen to the top of the newest ICC ODI player rankings as a result of their outstanding performances in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Shubman Gill’s impressive start to India’s campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup broke Babar Azam’s stint as the top-ranked ODI hitter. In doing so, Gill joined Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli as the fourth Indian batsman to occupy the No. 1 ODI batter ranking.

Over the previous week, the right-hander has scored 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa, totaling 219 runs from six innings at the event.

However, Babar Azam has had a challenging tournament so far. At the World Cup, he has amassed 282 runs from eight knocks. As a result, he lost six rating points to Shubman Gill, ending Azam’s more than two-year dominance as the top-ranked ODI batsman.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

In addition to Gill, Virat Kohli’s ratings skyrocketed as well. He went up three spots to fourth, and he was only one rating point behind South African Quinton de Kock, who was in third position. In eight World Cup matches, Kohli has amassed 543 runs with two tonnes and four fifty.

Shreyas Iyer also jumps an impressive 17 places to 18th overall on the list for ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) making good ground.

Mohammed Siraj Becomes New No.1 Ranked ODI Bowler; Dethrones Shaheen Afridi

Another Pakistani lost his number one ranking in the ICC ODI bowling rankings after Mohammed Siraj of India overthrew Shaheen Afridi.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

He moved up two spaces to reclaim the top spot, and his compatriots Mohammed Shami (up seven places to 10th), Jasprit Bumrah (up three spots to eighth), and Kuldeep Yadav (up three places to fourth) are all comfortably positioned inside the top 10.

Other notable shifts within the top 10 are spinner Keshav Maharaj of South Africa (up two ranks to second) and his Australian counterpart Adam Zampa (up six places to third). In contrast, Shaheen Afridi fell four spots to tie Josh Hazlewood for fifth.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remains the No.1 ranked all-rounder despite an early exit at the World Cup due to injury.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Scripts History To Become The First Player To Hit Double Hundred In ODI Run Chase

Tagged:

Babar Azam

Mohammed Siraj

Shaheen Afridi

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam's Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler
