Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam’s Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj of India have risen to the top of the newest ICC ODI player rankings as a result of their outstanding performances in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Shubman Gill’s impressive start to India’s campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup broke Babar Azam’s stint as the top-ranked ODI hitter. In doing so, Gill joined Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli as the fourth Indian batsman to occupy the No. 1 ODI batter ranking.

Over the previous week, the right-hander has scored 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa, totaling 219 runs from six innings at the event.

However, Babar Azam has had a challenging tournament so far. At the World Cup, he has amassed 282 runs from eight knocks. As a result, he lost six rating points to Shubman Gill, ending Azam’s more than two-year dominance as the top-ranked ODI batsman.

In addition to Gill, Virat Kohli’s ratings skyrocketed as well. He went up three spots to fourth, and he was only one rating point behind South African Quinton de Kock, who was in third position. In eight World Cup matches, Kohli has amassed 543 runs with two tonnes and four fifty.

Shreyas Iyer also jumps an impressive 17 places to 18th overall on the list for ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) making good ground.

Mohammed Siraj Becomes New No.1 Ranked ODI Bowler; Dethrones Shaheen Afridi

Another Pakistani lost his number one ranking in the ICC ODI bowling rankings after Mohammed Siraj of India overthrew Shaheen Afridi.

He moved up two spaces to reclaim the top spot, and his compatriots Mohammed Shami (up seven places to 10th), Jasprit Bumrah (up three spots to eighth), and Kuldeep Yadav (up three places to fourth) are all comfortably positioned inside the top 10.

Other notable shifts within the top 10 are spinner Keshav Maharaj of South Africa (up two ranks to second) and his Australian counterpart Adam Zampa (up six places to third). In contrast, Shaheen Afridi fell four spots to tie Josh Hazlewood for fifth.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remains the No.1 ranked all-rounder despite an early exit at the World Cup due to injury.