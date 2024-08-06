Shubman Gill has been the new young and sensational opening batter for India across formats. Scoring regularly at the top order for the Blue Brigade, he has almost cemented his spot in the national side. Currently, with the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the shortest format of the game, Gill has been handed over the vice-captaincy role.

Even in the presence of several senior members of the side- Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the Punjab-born has been appointed for the position, which shows that the selectors have faith in Shubman Gill to shoulder responsibility in the future.

In his recent captaincy debut during the tour to Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series, he led the young troop to a 4-1 series win after being down in the very first game with a defeat. Some of his decisions in the field were excellent as he looked like a calm customer of the game.

R Sridhar makes a bold prediction on Shubman Gill’s future

The former fielding coach of the Indian team, Ramakrishnan Sridhar, has backed Shubman Gill to be the new all-format leader for the Indian team in the future, placing Rohit Sharma. He tasted the captaincy in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, leading the Gujarat Titans.

The 24-year-old was also the highest run-getter of the Zimbabwe series, collecting 170 runs in five innings, at an average of 42.50. His strike rate of 125.92 was quite impressive, besides celebrating a couple of half-centuries with a best score of 66 runs.

There were questions about his intent and the fact that he takes time before shifting gears in the white-ball format. However, 2322 runs in the 50-over format in 46 innings from the blade of Shubman Gill at an average of nearly 60, with a strike rate of over 100 don’t prove those allegations.

He also notched up 13 half-centuries and six centuries in this format, with a best score of 208. The 24-year-old has featured in 25 Tests for the national side, scoring 1492 runs at an average of 35.52 and a strike rate of nearly 60, thanks to his six half-centuries and four centuries with a best score of 128. Given his superb record in the red-ball format, he could be a regular member of India in all forms, and that could push him for the leadership position of the future.

Shubman Gill has done a terrific job in the opening position with Yashasvi Jaiswal, as Sridhar felt that both of them had justified their selections in the white-ball formats.

“On current form and going back to the potential they showed in the India-England Test series and even in the ODI games, I think these two are nailing their position in two formats, that is T20Is and Tests.” The former Hyderabad player expressed to Hindustan Times.

The veteran also remarked that Gill could replace Rohit as the captain in all forms of the game, post the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

“Shubman Gill for me is an all-format player and I think he would be the apprentice to captain Rohit Sharma in Test matches and ODIs. I am sure India will see him as the captain post-2027 World Cup in all formats.” The 54-year-old predicted.

The more days he will spend as the captain in the IPL, the more he will acquire experience for the job, which will help in being regular in handling different situations of the game.