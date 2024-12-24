Shubman Gill has given the Indian team a huge headache ahead of the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, starting on December 26.

Ahead of the fourth Test at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India has faced yet another injury concern as captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his availability for the forthcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia. Notably, Rohit got hit on the knee during a net session in Melbourne.

And now Shubman Gill has been hit on the hand by Mohammed Siraj in the nets in MCG ahead of the 4th Test.

Shubman Gill missed the first Test at Perth Stadium owing to an injury, and Devdutt Padikkal took his place, however, he failed to make an impression. Gill returned for the second but only managed 31 and 28 in Adelaide. Gill was removed for one by the in-form Mitchell Starc in the Gabba Test.

Shubman Gill gets hit on the hand by Mohammed Siraj ahead of the Melbourne Test

On December 24, Shubman Gill was struck on the right thumb by Mohammed Siraj’s fast delivery during India’s nets session in Melbourne. Siraj instantly checked on him when Gill paused batting and glanced at his thumb for a time.

Following the little heart attack, the Indian cricket team’s physio hurried over to see if the blow was serious. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, appeared normal after shaking off his hand and asked Mohammed Siraj to return to his point after a small pause, before returning to the physio.

Surprisingly, the right-handed batter chose to continue his practice, taking his guard back to face Mohammed Siraj and dismissing any concerns about the blow. Notably, Shubman Gill was batting on a new pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which had plenty of speed and bounce.

Gill made his test debut at the MCG in 2020. In his first innings, he came short of a half-century, scoring 45 runs while opening with Mayank Agarwal. During India’s run chase, he stayed undefeated on 35 as the team prevailed by eight wickets under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership.

Injuries galore in Indian camp ahead of the 4th in Melbourne

Indian team has been hit by several injuries during the net session in Melbourne. KL Rahul was hit in the finger, and Rohit Sharma was struck on the knee while batting on a Melbourne field designed for white-ball cricket. Additionally, Indian pacer Akash Deep was hit during the nets session.

The present five-match Test series is currently locked at 1-1 after India and Australia drew the Gabba Test due to adverse weather in Brisbane.

