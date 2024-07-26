Shubman Gill opened up on new Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s methods while talking to the media ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series will begin on July 27 and all three T20Is will be played in Kandy.

Shubman Gill was appointed the vice-captain of the Indian ODI and T20I teams for the tour of Sri Lanka and for the foreseeable future.

Shubman Gill, a young and skilled Indian cricketer, showed his love for Gautam Gambhir, the recently appointed head coach, at a news conference on Thursday. Gill, who has been selected vice-captain for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, praised Gambhir’s straightforward and basic approach to the game.

The young batsman believes that this quality will be extremely useful as the squad prepares for future difficulties in Sri Lanka and elsewhere.

“We are the world champions and we will look to play accordingly, and, hopefully, we will have more success under the new coaching staff. This is the first time I am working with him (Gambhir). But during those two net sessions, his intent and communication have been very clear. He is very clear about which player he wants to work with at a particular time and on which areas he wants to work with him,” Gill, as quoted by PTI, told the media during a press meet in Pallekele.

Despite being part of the Indian squad during the T20 World Cup as a traveling reserve, Gill was unable to secure a spot in the final 15-man roster.

Shubman Gill talks about Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal

This series will not only be the first as head coach for Gautam Gambhir, but it will also mark Suryakumar Yadav’s first time captaining India in T20Is as a full-time captain. He pipped Hardik Pandya to captaincy owing to his better fitness and availability for majority of matches.

Gill noted that Gambhir and Suryakumar have very similar thinking processes when it comes to their team’s vision. With Rohit’s withdrawal from T20Is, Gill will have a new opening partner in Yashasvi Jaiswal. The vice-captain is convinced that their relationship will succeed.

“I think everybody is on the same page. I have played under Surya bhai, and I think both their (Gambhir and Suryakumar) way of communication and thinking is similar.

We really enjoy batting with each other, especially the kind of shots that we both play, we complement each other. And being the right-left combination…our partnership has been good in the matches we have played together. I think we have two 150-run partnerships. We have a very good understanding and communication between us and that’s very enjoyable,” he explained.

The T20Is will be played on July 27, 28, and 30 in Kandy while the ODIs will be played on August 2, 4, and 7 in Colombo.

