Riyan Parag and Tilak Varma are two of the most talented young players in India today, but it was surprising for fans when Parag was named ahead of Varma in India’s squad for the ODI and T20I tour of Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and T20Is each starting July 27 onwards.

Many were expecting Tilak Varma to be included in the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka team, especially after his laudable performances for India previously against West Indies and South Africa.

Varma made his international debut in 2023, playing a T20I against the West Indies. During his debut series, he scored 173 runs in five matches, averaging 57.67 and striking at 140.65. He has played 16 T20Is for the Men in Blue, scoring 336 runs with an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 139.42.

The 21-year-old batsman made his ODI debut against Bangladesh during the Asia Cup 2023. The southpaw last appeared for the Indian squad in an ODI against South Africa in December of last year. Overall, he has scored 68 runs in four matches at an average of 22.67 and a strike rate of 57.14, with a best of 52.

Riyan Parag beneficiary of Tilak Varma’s unavailability for India’s tour of Sri Lanka

Tilak Varma has been out since the IPL 2024 season with a hand injury. He healed from his initial injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, he suffered an injury to his other hand. The left-handed hitter was not considered for the series against Zimbabwe or Sri Lanka.

Varma’s injury and unavailability proved to be a boon for Riyan Parag instead. Times of India report stated that the Assam cricketer was only picked in India’s T20I and ODI squad for Sri Lanka because Varma was injured.

“Parag is highly talented and has improved his attitude towards the game by several notches. He’s now looking to stay at the wicket. To add to his value, he can bowl decently and is a terrific fielder to boot. The selectors want to nurture him for the future,” the report stated.

Riyan Parag delivered outstanding achievements in domestic cricket and the IPL 2024. He was the leading scorer in the Deodhar Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournaments. He guided Assam to their first semi-final in the event. In the IPL 2024, he scored 573 runs with an outstanding average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.22.

The Assam-born cricketer made his debut for India in the current T20I series against Zimbabwe. He only scored 24 runs in two innings, with a poor strike rate of 88.88.

Also Read: Ashish Nehra ‘Surprised’ At BCCI Snubbing Hardik Pandya For India T20I Captaincy