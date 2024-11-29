Shubman Gill has provided a positive update about his thumb injury as India prepares for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to be played in Adelaide from December 6 onwards. India leads the five-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Perth by 295 runs.

The right-handed batsman missed the first Test in Perth due to a fractured thumb on his left hand. He was injured while attempting to take a low catch in the slips on the second day of India’s intra-squad match earlier this month.

In his absence, Devdutt Padikkal batted at third. Even though Padikkal failed to impress, Team India did not miss Shubman Gill’s services as they went on to win convincingly and grab the lead in the five-match series.

Team India defeated Australia by 295 runs despite the absence of both the young batter and captain Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah shined with 8 wickets in the match, earning the Player of the Match award, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli scored centuries.

Shubman Gill ready for the Adelaide day/night Test

There are still uncertainties over Gill’s involvement in the second Test in Adelaide, but his surprise appearance in India’s practice session on Saturday in Canberra will raise expectations of his return to the XI.

Gill participated in fielding drills while wearing heavy tape on his left thumb, and then padded up to face a few deliveries.

Gill was told to rest for 10-14 days before returning to training, but his recuperation has been faster than expected. He did not appear to be in any evident pain. He looked rather excellent in nets for a man who hadn’t trained in about ten days.

#AUSvIND #CricketTwitter Shubman Gill hits the nets ahead of the pink-ball tour game WATCH 📽️By Sriram Veera https://t.co/new7asiDxn pic.twitter.com/4K6NCOIeCX — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 29, 2024

A final decision on Gill’s participation in Saturday’s two-day warm-up match against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI will be made later in the day, but based on the data presented on Saturday, only one thing stands between Gill and his comeback to competitive cricket: Canberra weather.

With Gill’s return to training, India will most likely be able to field their first-choice batting lineup in Adelaide. They were without their normal skipper, Rohit Sharma, and Gill for the first Test.

KL Rahul was promoted back up the order and performed admirably, but if Gill and Rohit return, he will drop to sixth. Who bats at number three will be determined by Gill’s fitness. If he is judged match fit, he will stroll into that position. If not, Rahul will have a new batting position.

