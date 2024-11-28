The majority of Australian team players picked Virat Kohli as one Indian player from the current lot who they’d love to pick in the Aussie teams. Virat Kohli’s magnetic aura continues to enchant the cricketing globe, as Australian cricketers couldn’t help but sing his praises when asked to choose one Indian player to play for their squad.

There was some competition from Jasprit Bumrah as well, while Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, refused to take any name.

In a candid debate on ABC Sports, Australian stalwarts such as Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, and Alex Carey praised Kohli’s exceptional talents, personality, and ability to lift his game against any team.

Australian players hail Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as India’s best

Glenn Maxwell, who shared the RCB dressing room with Kohli, lauded the Indian batting maestro’s ability to produce against Australia. Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh shared similar comments, recognizing Kohli’s superstar status and charisma as a player and a person.

Nathan Lyon said on ABC Sports: “Well if you had a batting order with Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Virat Kohli, it must be pretty handy.”

Mitchell Marsh: “One Indian player, I think. I think it’d be cool to play with Virat.”

Alex Carey: “I’d love to play with Virat Kohli. Yeah, yeah, just a superstar. Person and player.”

Glenn Maxwell: “Well, it’s probably hard to go past my RCB teammate. Virat, that’s going to be a popular answer. I don’t really care what he does against other nations, but it seems like every time he gets to Australia, he grows a couple of inches and just brings his best performances. He’ll be hard work this summer.”

Jasprit Bumrah choice of Steve Smith and Travis Head

Steve Smith and Travis Head, on the other hand, referred to the Indian pacer as a dream teammate, with the latter sarcastically implying that he was relieved not to face Bumrah on the field.

Steve Smith: “Jasprit Bumrah. Yeah, he’s pretty good. Good skill set.”

Travis Head: “Boomrah. Don’t have to face him.”

Usman Khawaja: “All time or just current? Just got current. Yeah, Virat.”

While Pat Cummins avoided choosing a single player, Usman Khawaja stuck to the current era and leaned towards Kohli as his ideal pick.

Pat Cummins: “I wouldn’t pick one.”

If you could pick one current Indian player to play on your team, who would it be? We asked some of the stars of the Aussie men's teams! 👀 Catch every ball of the Summer of Cricket, live and ad-free, on the ABC listen app: https://t.co/VP2GGbfgge pic.twitter.com/H19TWH35DI — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) November 28, 2024

India presently leads the five-match Test series 1-0, with the second game scheduled for day-night play at the Adelaide Oval on December 6. However, the Kangaroos have a good record with the pink ball and would like to make a return in the Adelaide Test against India.

