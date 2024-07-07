With the senior players being rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors have sent a young side, under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The Indian team earned their second title in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, after getting the better of South Africa, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The selectors decided to award the young players- like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Jitesh Sharma, and all of these players for their exposure in International cricket, after their excellent few seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The series was also expected to provide them the match to get more experience in the crunch moments of the format.

With the end of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja in the shortest format of the game, given all of them have announced their retirements, there are a few spots to grab for the young players, before the team starts their full preparation keeping the balance of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, in India and Sri Lanka.

‘You have expectations but from yourself, not from…’- Shubman Gill

The leader of the Indian team during this men’s T20I series in Zimbabwe, Shubman Gill has felt that there is pressure on the young shoulder, but that’s not because of what the others are saying, and more because they have a certain goal.

When Kohli took retirement at the end of the last T20 World Cup 2024, and he was asked about the decision, the former India captain acknowledged that it would be the best time for the young players to take over and carry the Indian team forward.

Shubman Gill’s replay, perhaps to that statement, has gone viral, as he is not feeling the pressure.

‘Don’t feel pressure, you have expectations but from yourself, not from outside.’ The young opening batter of the side expressed at the toss of the first T20I game, at the Harare Sports Club.

Winning the toss, the Punjab-born opted to bowl first on a track that was expected to get slow towards the end of the afternoon.

‘We want to have a look at the target and have the runs on the board. World Cup has been long coming, winning after 11 years.’ Shubman Gill reflected on his team line-up. ‘Very satisfied, hope many more to come. Three debutants: Abhishek, Riyan, Jurel.’

The Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza wasn’t too disappointed in batting first, as he felt that both countries have been going through the transition phase at the moment.

‘I don’t mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe Cricket has trusted me with this transition phase.’ Raza noted at the toss. ‘I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in the future.’

India’s bowler did a great job by restricting the opponent side for just 115/9 in their 20-overs, even though the fielding of the team was a bit poor as the players looked a bit rusty in the middle. The batting department of the side didn’t click, as no one put any price on their wicket, and kept on getting out cheaply.

With the wicket of captain Shubman Gill, the hopes of winning were broken, as the Indian team fell short by 13 runs to start the series with 1-0 down, as the second game will be played on the following day, July 07.