Shubman Gill was named India’s captain for the Men in Blue’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe post the T20 World Cup 2024. Gill will lead a side of IPL superstars as India will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe in Harare in July.

The visit will include five Twenty20 Internationals played at the Harare Sports Club from July 6 to July 14.

None of the players who are already competing in the 2024 T20 World Cup are included in the roster for the Zimbabwe tour. Gill, along with pacer Avesh Khan, was among India’s traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup’s American leg.

While both players have returned, Rinku Singh is still present as a traveling reserve and is likely to participate in Zimbabwe. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both members of the T20 World Cup squad, are also on the tour team.

Apart from these, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Reddy have earned maiden India call-ups as well. Parag and Abhishek shined for their respective franchises in IPL 2024, while Reddy was the Emerging Player of the Season.

Virender Sehwag calls Shubman Gill the perfect replacement as India’s captain after Rohit Sharma retires

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has remarked that appointing Gill as captain for the trip was the correct decision because he is the leading candidate to take up the baton permanently if Rohit Sharma steps down.

“Shubman Gill is for the long haul. He’s a player who plays all three formats. He’s had a great last year. He was unlucky to miss out on the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to me, it is the right decision to make him the captain. When Rohit Sharma leaves tomorrow, Shubman Gill will be his right replacement for captaincy,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Shubman Gill has been a constant in the Indian team. He has played 25 Tests, 44 ODIs, and 14 T20Is and was the youngest Indian to score a century in all three formats. He has 1492 Test runs, 2271 ODI runs, and 335 T20I runs. He has a total of 11 centuries with the best of 128 in Tests, 208 in ODIs, and 126* in T20Is.

