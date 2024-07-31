Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s opening pair has been compared with legendary Sachin Tendulkar- Sourav Ganguly and praised by Robin Uthappa. This comes after Gill and Jaiswal helped India crush Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series in Kandy, clean sweeping the series 3-0.

The energetic youths have opened the innings together on multiple occasions and are on the verge of securing their positions despite the fierce competition around them.

Gill and Jaiswal have emerged as the ideal left-right combination in Team India’s top order following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s T20I retirements. Opening the innings on recent travels to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, the tandem has consistently given the Men in Blue a good start.

Jaiswal has been the most aggressive, challenging bowler from the start. On the other hand, Gill has increased his scoring and is contributing to the powerplay’s momentum.

Robin Uthappa praised the duo and said that they reminded him of the Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly opening pair.

“I honestly feel when he (Jaiswal) gets that opportunity in ODI cricket, he will seal that spot so quickly because after Test cricket and T20I cricket, ODI cricket is going to be so much easier for him. Because he will feel like I have all the time in the world to be able to score runs,” Uthappa said on Sony Sports Network.

Gill and Jaiswal have struck a chord in the short time they have been opening the batting together. Their combination has produced 516 runs at an average of 64.50, including two centuries and two half-centuries in nine innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will seal his ODI spot quickly when he gets the opportunity: Robin Uthappa

Though Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first batter this year to reach 1000 runs in international cricket, surprisingly, he is not in BCCI selectors’ plans for ODI cricket. However, he is seen as a long-term successor as an opener for Rohit Sharma when the time comes.

Jaiswal has an impressive List-A record to boot for, as he has amassed 1511 runs in 32 innings at an average of 53.96, which includes five hundreds.

