The batting coach of the India team feels that there is no concern among the management on the recent form of Virat Kohli, who has struggled in the three innings of the group stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Leading up to the ninth edition of the tournament, the former India captain was the highest run-getter with close to 1141 T20I runs. Even though he still holds the record, sitting at the top position, his last few innings have come on singles digits in this competition.

The concern has grown as to whether the new opening position has made an effect on his game, as he has been playing the number three role in the India shirt for a long time. However, on the flip side of the coin, Kohli has been opening for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the last few seasons.

‘A couple of dismissals here doesn’t change anything.’- Vikram Rathour on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is coming into the ninth edition of the competition on the back of a successful IPL 2024, where he ended up winning the ‘Orange Cap’ for his 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, with five fifties and one century.

The former India batter Vikram Rathour feels that his IPL record will be enough for him to stay in the process, before makes he makes a comeback in the tournament.

In the very first game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Virat looked to take on the bowlers, in a small 97-run chase. He used his feet against the pacer, but the ball came late to his bat, as the flying outside edge of his blade died into the hands of the third man region.

Against Pakistan, the experienced batter started with an aggressive tempo, by drilling Nassem Shah through the covers for a boundary. The very next ball was a bit short and away from Virat Kohli, who played the ball from his stance, and because he almost threw the bat at the shot, he didn’t get enough elevation, as the point extra-cover fielder easily grabbed the catch.

In the 111-run chase at the same ground in India’s penultimate game against the USA team, it was expected that Virat Kohli would perhaps take his time and remain unbeaten for the successful chase. But on his very first delivery, against the left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, Kohli edged the ball with the outside part of the blade, as his feet were pinned on the crease, and the hands moved away off his bat.

Rathour, coming into the press conference, answered the question on the team has shaped up on the form of Kohli after their wash-out result in Florida against Canada.

‘I love it when every time I come there is a question about Virat Kohli, whether he is doing well or not. No concern at all, no concern at all.’ The India batting coach Vikram Rathour expressed in the press conference. ‘He (Virat Kohli) has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from (IPL). A couple of dismissals here doesn’t change anything, he is batting really well.’

The right-hander also thinks that the struggle has made Virat Kohli more hungry going into the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition, as he looks forward to getting good innings from the batter.

‘Actually, it’s good that he is a little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on.’ The veteran said about the Delhi boy. ‘It’s a good space to be as a batsman, I think. Looking forward to some good games and we’ve watched some good innings from him.’

India will face Afghanistan in their first ‘Super Eight’ game on June 20, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.