Simon Doull, the former New Zealand pacer, pointed out a glaring loophole in Rohit Sharm-led Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. He said that thing might hamper their chances to win their second T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is planned for June 1 in the United States and the West Indies. The Indian squad is regarded as one of the front-runners to win the championship.

The T20 World Cup selection committee chose a strong roster, with some surprising exclusions. Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan have been nominated to the T20 World Cup roster as reserves.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the wicketkeepers, with Rohit, Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube as the specialist batters.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has returned as one of the two spin specialists alongside Kuldeep Yadav. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel have been chosen as all-rounders, while Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj make up the pace battery.

India misses a player in top 5-6 who can bowl: Simon Doull

Simon Doull, while discussing the Indian squad on Cricbuzz, pointed out an issue with the contingent. He said that while the squad is a terrific one, India misses a player in the top 5 or 6 who can bowl a couple of overs in the middle.

“That’s one thing India have been missing massively. Players in their top-five, six, who can bowl a couple of bowlers in T20 cricket. Now if you look at the side that’s going down to the Caribbean and post that tournament, if you take away what we think you take away and all of a sudden you got Abhishek and Ruturaj at the top, or Jaiswal or Shubman or whoever you like. I think SKY stays in and about. But you might have a couple of guys, Shivam Dube stays, couple guys who can bowl two or three overs in that top five. That then becomes crucial and then you can bat deeper and pick four genuine bowlers, and then you have 2-3 all-rounders who can do the job, two of whom are in your top-five,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

India have been placed in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, the USA and Canada. They will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 on June 5 against Ireland and will then face Pakistan on June 9 in New York.

