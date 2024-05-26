Even though the first batch of Indian players have left the country for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the biggest exclusion was Virat Kohli, who didn’t travel with the first set of players.

The upcoming T20 world event is set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), as the competition is scheduled to begin on June 01.

India captain Rohit Sharma, along with their batting coach Vikram Rathour, and a few members have departed for the USA from Mumbai. Most of the India players whose Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have failed to make their way into the playoffs was expected to leave India on May 25.

Virat Kohli likely to miss India’s warm-up game against Bangladesh

The first batch was expected to hold 10 players, but later it was confirmed that because of their exit from the Eliminator game for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after their defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Virat Kohli too would leave with the first batch.

Even though the fast bowler joined India captain and a few of the other members- which have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, the notable exclusion was Virat Kohli, whose experience in the field and ability to score runs will be so vital.

Few of the reports have claimed that the former India captain has requested for an extended break on the back of Bengaluru’s heart-breaking exit from the tournament as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made the visa appointment for a later date.

Virat Kohli is currently the ‘Orange Cap Holder’ of the IPL 2024, and expects to finish the tournament as the highest run-getter of the competition, with 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.6, besides celebrating five half-centuries and one hundred.

“(Virat) Kohli had informed us way beforehand that he will be joining the team late and that is why the BCCI has kept his visa appointment for a later date,” a BCCI member told to Indian Express. “He (Virat Kohli) is expected to fly out to New York in the early morning of May 30th. The BCCI has agreed to his request.”

With that Kohli is likely to miss India’s only warm-up game against Bangladesh, which sets to take place on June 01, in New York.

Along with him, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians captains Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya respectively will leave on a later date. Samson has also informed the board that he has some ‘personal work in Dubai’ before his departure.

The 2007-champions will start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

On June 09, they will face the arch-rivals Pakistan at the same ground, before facing the co-host USA on June 12. They will move to Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida for their game on June 15 against Canada.