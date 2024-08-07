SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 3rd ODI In India? India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

After the tied result in the very first game of the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka, the latter was always expected to be dominating if they were given the job of defending the total on a slow and low surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. They will have the chance to win the SL vs Ind ODI series after 27 years.

The bowling becomes quite clinical in the first ten overs. For a team to keep the opponent side under pressure, it becomes vital for the pacers or the spinners to use the new ball well to pick up wickets, as that helps in drying up the runs.

Since the middle of the year 2023, coming into the third and final ODI of the series, Sri Lanka has picked up 62 wickets in the first ten overs of the 37 innings, giving away 1907 runs. Their bowling average of 30.76 shows that they have been going for runs besides getting success, while their bowling strike rate is around 35.

The Charith Asalanka-led side has been smashed for 256 boundaries and 22 over boundaries in this period, with 1412 dots being played. But in this series, the home didn’t have the advantage of having their premier pacers in the team, given all of them have been injured of late.

As a result, in the first couple of SL vs Ind ODIs, their bowling line-up is yet to taste success in the first ten overs of the innings, going for runs at around seven economy rate, which shows their struggle without the main pace bowlers of the side.

On the flip of the coin, since the start of June in 2023, the Indian team has picked up 57 wickets in 27 innings, at an average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 28.42. They have been smashed for 1293 ODI runs in this duration.

These are quite good numbers, but that has been shouldered by how Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami had been bowling as a unit during last year’s ODI World Cup at home. Bumrah and Siraj would have been clinical on the opponent batters with their superb line and length before Shami came as the first change and showed impressive skill with an outright seam movement.

Before the final SL vs Ind ODI of the current series, the Blue Brigade has been whacked for 175 boundaries and 21 sixes, along with 1155 dots. Their economy rate of 4.79 is extraordinary, especially in this current generation, where the batters have been free-flowing in scoring runs from the start against the new ball.

SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 3rd ODI In India? India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

Where will the SL vs Ind 3rd ODI match begin?

The third and final One Day International game of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will take place on August 07 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch the SL vs Ind 3rd ODI match live on TV?

Sony Sports Network earned the rights to display India’s away games in Sri Lanka, and that’s the reason why they will be telecasting the third and final game of the series.

Where to watch the SL vs Ind 3rd ODI online in India?

Given Sony Sports Network channels have been showing the games on television, the Sony LIV app and website will be displaying the ODI series in India in online mode.

