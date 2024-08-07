Regarding the head-to-head ODI records between these two teams- India and Sri Lanka, the latter registered their very first win in the last five SL vs Ind games in the 50-over format, while a tied clash took place in the game before that. The home side can aim to win their first ODI series against the Indian team after a wait of 27 years.

The ongoing series has been quite different from how this format has been flowing of late. The Blue Brigade has been firing in the powerplay (1-10 overs), but by the time the ball gets old, it hasn’t come onto the bat nicely to make it easier for the batters to score against them.

Sri Lanka has struggled in the first ten overs in this SL vs Ind ODI series. The opening partnership of Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka hasn’t been able to crack the period in scoring free-flowing runs without giving any success to the opponent side.

In the second game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, inform Nissanka got an outside edge on the very first ball of the game as he went for an early drive, drawing his bat forward to get the slight tickle against Mohammad Siraj, who had been a nightmare for the hosts, especially in this format.

The Charith Asalanka-led side has scored only 67 runs in 20 overs of powerplay during the ongoing series, at an average of 33.50. The strike rate of only over 55 shows their defending approach against the new ball bowlers- Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. In the first game, Avishka Fernando, looking to break shackles, used his feet to get a top edge of his blade, which died in the hands of the third-man fielder.

In this SL vs Ind series of the format, the 1996 champions have cracked only ten boundaries and are yet to enjoy a six in this period, besides losing a couple of wickets.

On the other hand, India has dominated the session, as they have crunched 141 runs in 120 balls at a strike rate of nearly 118. The reason behind it has been their captain Rohit Sharma, who has batted with freedom and never looked to avoid risk in playing the big shots as in both the first two games, the Nagpur-born celebrated his fifty inside the first ten overs.

This has also allowed Shubman Gill to take his time to get settled in the middle. Rohit has been in such a mood since the start of the 50-over World Cup last year, where he has hardly thought of notching up a century but has mainly focused on providing the team with a strong platform. The two-time champions have punched 17 boundaries and six sixes in this period.

SL vs IND Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 170 Sri Lanka Won 58 India Won 99 No Result 11 First Played June 16. 1979 Last Played August 04, 2024

SL vs IND Teams

Sri Lanka’s Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk.), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dhananjaya, Asitha Fernando.

India’s Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

SL vs IND Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has always loved playing in the SL vs Ind ODIs, having recorded 2632 runs in 53 innings, at an average of 61.2 and a strike rate of 93.6, celebrating 12 centuries and 10 half-centuries. He is expected to come with all guns blazing after two failures.

Best Bowler Prediction: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has featured in 13 ODIs against Sri Lanka as he has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 21.6 and a strike rate of 30. The economy rate of 4.32 has been really impressive, with a best of 4/32.

SL vs IND Match Winner Prediction

The two results have displayed that Sri Lanka can seal the series with a 2-0 margin, but India will be expected to make a comeback with a 1-1 finish.