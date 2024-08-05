Ravichandran Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons earned their maiden title in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in 2024, as they got the better Lyca Koval Kings, who were captained by Shahrukh Khan. The runners-up of the very first season of the event in 2019 blew away the defending champions.

Dindigul Dragons finished the league stage of the competition in the fourth position, as they earned four wins in seven games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.109. Their opposition side in the final of the tournament topped the chart with six victories in seven games at a net run rate of +0.728.

Their only defeat of the league stage came up against Ravichandran Ashwin-led side, who chased down the huge target of 173 runs with five wickets in hand and four balls to spare at the Indian Cement Ground in Tirunelveli.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dragons won the final toss of the edition and decided to bowl first, despite of the track being slow and expected to get more spin-friendly in the second innings of the contest.

Sandeep Warrier drew first blood in the third over of the game, as he sent back the wicket-keeper opening batter Suresh Kumar for his score of 11 runs in nine balls. In his opening part, Sujay played some outstanding shots to record 22 runs in 12 balls, shouldering on three boundaries at a strike rate of over 180.

But the middle order for the Kings didn’t click, as they found themselves struggling at 51/4 in the seventh over. The centurion of the first qualifier, Sai Sudharsan, too failed to make any big contribution in the encounter, as he walked back to the dressing room for his score of 14 runs.

The spin twins- Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy, bowled pretty well. The former didn’t earn any wickets in the evening but ended with a spell of 0/13 in four overs to put constant pressure on the opponent side. The Koval captain, Shahrukh Khan, managed only three runs in seven balls, as Varun returned with 2/26 in his four overs.

19-year-old left-arm spinner for the Dragons, P Vignesh, bowled superbly for his figures of 2/15 in four overs. Atheeq Ur Rahman showed his batting skills by scoring 25 runs in 17 balls, with the help of a couple of boundaries and a six at a strike rate of nearly 150. They reached 129/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Dindigul didn’t begin well as they lost both of their openers for 23 runs on the board. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin came up at number three and sent a sense of calmness to the batting order. He managed a fine 65-run partnership for the third wicket with Baba Indrajith, who ended with run-a-ball 35 runs, thanks to his three boundaries.

The veteran Indian all-rounder nailed match-winning 52 runs in 46 balls with the help of one boundary and three sixes at a strike rate of 113, which was the need of the situation. Sarath Kumar’s unbeaten 27 runs in 15 balls carried them over the line with six wickets in hand.

In the presentation, former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid gave the TNPL 2024 trophy to Ravichandran Ashwin, who received the title with a smile on his face. He also won the ‘Player of the Final’ award and touched a little on his batting temperament.

“I wanted to open but after the first couple of games we had a discussion to keep me lower down the order because the wickets were slow, just for a psychological edge,” Ashwin said in the post-match presentation.

Ravichandran Ashwin will now start preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home.