Sri Lanka and Nepal will be playing against each other in the 23rd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (June 11) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Both Sri Lanka and Nepal will be looking to open their account in the upcoming game. While Nepal were not really expected to progress ahead of the group stage in the tournament, Sri Lanka were one of the favourites to make it to the Super 8s from Group D. However, the Islanders are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing their first two games.

They first suffered a six-wicket defeat against South Africa before losing against Bangladesh. As a result, their fate is not in their hands anymore. Even if they go on to win the remaining two games, they will have to rely on other results. But before that, they need to win the upcoming game against Nepal to keep their slim chances alive.

Nepal, on the other hand, have played just one game so far and ended up on the losing side in it. While they are not really expected to win the game against Sri Lanka, they will be fancying their chances against a Sri Lankan team that is low on confidence at the moment.

SL vs NEP: Match info:

Article Title SL vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Sri Lanka & Nepal Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 12-June-24 Category SL vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Stadium Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Sri Lanka Playing XI for today’s match:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Nepal Playing XI for today’s match:

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal

SL vs NEP: Squads

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka

Nepal:

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Kamal Singh Airee

SL vs NEP Head-to-Head stats:

Sri Lanka and Nepal are yet to play a T20I against each other.

SL vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Nuwan Thushara:

Nuwan Thushara’s performance has been one of the very few positives for Sri Lanka in an otherwise dismal captain in the T20 World Cup so far. In two games, the right-arm pacer has picked up 5 wickets including a four-wicket haul. He will be looking to make impact with the ball again.

Wanindu Hasaranga:

Wanindu Hasaranga will be desperate to lead his team from the front in the must-win clash. In two games, he has picked up four wickets and will be eyeing another good outing with the ball. A handy batter, Hasaranga will also be looking to contribute with the bat.

Top picks:

Pathum Nissanka:

Pathum Nissanka had a good outing with the bat against Sri Lanka. In a game where no other batter could score more than 40 runs, he scored 47 runs off 28 balls against Bangladesh. With form on his side, Nissanka would be looking to score big against Nepal as well.

Rohit Kumar Paudel:

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel led his team from the front with the bat in the last game against Netherlands. While none of his teammate could even touch the 20-run mark, he scored 35 runs with the help of five boundaries. Paudel will be looking to impress with the bat again.

SL vs NEP Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Asif Sheikh

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Paudel, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Nuwan Thushara

Vice captain: Pathum Nissanka

SL vs NEP Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sompal Kami

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice captain: Matheesha Pathirana

SL vs NEP: Match prediction

While Sri Lanka have struggled to do well in the tournament so far, they are expected to beat Nepal in the upcoming game.