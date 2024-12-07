The president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Shammi Silva, has been honored with a new post where he has replaced the former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who has resumed his new role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) relacing Greg Barclay.

Shammi Silva has now taken charge of his new position as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and has taken full charge from December 06 (Friday). The veteran earlier served as the new chairman of the ACC Finance & Marketing Committee for several years.

Upon resuming his new position, Shammi Silva expressed his gratitude, claiming that it would be a great honor for him to lead the Asian Cricket Council.

He has spoken about looking forward to working closely with all the other members of the system to elevate the game, besides offering more opportunities for emerging talent.

“Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport.” Shammi Silva added.

Shammi Silva becomes the new president of the Asian Cricket Council

On behalf of the ACC, the former head of Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has extended their heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing president, Jay Shah, for his incredible leadership and so many contributions to the game during his tenure.

During the period of Shah as the head of ACC, he achieved remarkable milestones, including successfully achieving the highest value in the commercial media rights of the ACC Asian tournaments for the 2024-31 season, with the introduction of a new pathway events structure. This continued the development and growth of the game across the member nations.

Shammi Silva assumes the presidency at a pivotal time for Asian cricket and is expected to prioritize the grassroots for the development and support of the emerging cricketing nations to excel on the global stage.

Jay Shah, on the other hand, has already joined the new position as the ICC chair, as he visited the headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There is a huge opportunity with the staff of the ICC along with the media rights partners at the annual broadcast workshop, which was being hosted in Dubai.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the ICC Board members, the ICC team, and everyone who contributed to making my first day at the ICC Headquarters as Chair a truly memorable experience.” The newly appointed chairman of the ICC, Jay Shah, addressed in the ICC statement.

“I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward. Their passion and shared belief in the sport’s immense potential are truly inspiring, as is their enthusiasm for the exciting opportunities ahead.” Jay Shah added.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be the 17th edition of the competition, and it’s scheduled to take place in India in October while the games are going to be played in the T20I format, which will serve as a crucial preparation for the teams that have qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.