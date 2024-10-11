Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and ex-BCCI chief, remarked that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25 will be India’s biggest challenge. Sourav Ganguly has suggested that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be India’s trump card in the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held in Perth, Australia, beginning November 22. The series will be the first red ball match between the two countries since the 2023 World Test Championship final when the Pat Cummins-led team defeated Team India by 209 runs to win the ICC title.

India has won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia twice in a row. The Men in Blue will now seek a third consecutive series victory. They won their first Test in Australia under Virat Kohli’s captaincy in 2018-19. Ajinkya Rahane led the team to a 2-1 Test series win in the 2020-21 series in what was voted as the best Test series ever.

If Rohit Sharma’s side wins the forthcoming Test series against Australia, they will become Asia’s first cricket team to win three consecutive Test series on home soil.

Sourav Ganguly names his trump card for Indian team on Australia tour

Sourav Ganguly told OneIndia that the BGT is India’s biggest challenge. He stated that playing five Tests in Australia before returning to England will be a tremendous challenge.

“Biggest challenge. That’s the toughest challenge for India. Five Tests in Australia and then 5 in the England series. It’s a massive challenge,” Ganguly told One India.

The former Team India captain stated that Rishabh Pant will be an important player for the team in the forthcoming series in Australia. Ganguly praised Pant as a great Test player, noting that his form will be critical to India’s victory in the Test series.

“He [Rishabh Pant] is an outstanding player in Tests. He will be India’s trump card for the series,” Ganguly added.

Rishabh Pant recently returned to red-ball cricket for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scoring a century in his comeback Test. The batter returned to the Test side after a 21-month hiatus. Pant is expected to participate in the next three-match Test series against New Zealand at home.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Set To Miss At Least One BGT 2024-25 Test On India’s Tour Of Australia