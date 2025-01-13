Cricket South Africa (CSA) named a 15-member roster for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday (January 13), with no surprises. Temba Bavuma will captain the Proteas, which comprises ten players from the 2023 ODI World Cup roster. Pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi return to the international squad.

South Africa were the inaugural winners of the trophy in 1998 when it was called the ICC Knockouts Trophy. They won the first edition in Bangladesh, defeating the West Indies in the final and it remains the only ICC trophy they have won to date.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi have been included in South Africa’s ODI squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy despite missing the entire home international season due to injuries. Nortje was out with a broken toe, and Ngidi suffered a groin ailment.

Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton to play maiden ICC event

Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, and Ryan Rickelton will compete in their maiden senior ICC event. Kwena Maphaka, a teenage left-arm bowler, was not included in Temba Bavuma’s ODI squad after making his debut against Pakistan at home.

The same squad will compete in the tri-series on Pakistani soil before the Champions Trophy in 2025. The tri-series will see South Africa face New Zealand and Pakistan on February 10 and 12, respectively. The tri-series finale will be played on February 14.

South Africa has been assigned to Group B alongside Afghanistan, Australia, and England. They will face Afghanistan in their opening group-round match on February 21 at National Stadium in Karachi. They will face off against Australia and England on February 25 and March 1 respectively.

The top two teams from groups A and B will advance to the semifinals. The 2025 Champions Trophy begins on February 19 and will take place in Pakistan and the UAE. The event is being held for the first time since 2017, with Pakistan currently holding the championship.

South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

🚨SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 White-ball head coach Rob Walter has today announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played in Pakistan from 19 February – 09 March. One-Day International captain Temba Bavuma will lead the full-strength squad, which… pic.twitter.com/Bzt0rqjveG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 13, 2025

