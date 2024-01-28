South Africa Opener Steve Stolk Breaks Rishabh Pant’s Record For The Fastest Fifty In U19 World Cups

South Africa’s opening batsman, Steve Stolk, set a new world record by scoring the fastest fifty in U-19 World Cup history. During South Africa’s third Group B match against Scotland, Stolk scored 50 runs in just 13 balls. With this win, the Proteas finished top of the group and alongside West Indies and England, made it to the Super Six phase from Group B.

Stolk is the new record holder for the fastest half-century in all Youth ODIs. The Proteas opener beat Indian superstar Rishabh Pant’s U-19 World Cup record for the fastest fifty. Pant reached the milestone in the 2016 edition of the event, held in Bangladesh, scoring a half-century in 18 balls during India’s match against Nepal in Mirpur.

The right-handed opener took power-hitting things to a whole new level, beating Pant’s record by not one but five balls. Stolk has completed his half-century in just 13 balls. In an effort to strengthen their net run rate, South African batters tried everything they could to find 270 runs as soon as possible.

Speaking to the media about his innings, Steve Stolk was pleased with his performance against Scotland and delighted with their victory to advance to the Super Six round of the tournament.

“I just kept on hitting it. Lhuan-dre [Pretorius] kept pushing me to keep going. He keeps me pumped up. Getting to a fifty in 13 balls was quite unreal, it was special. The whole team came together in this game. It was a great team effort,” Steve Stolk said.

Stolk stepped out to bat as an opener for South Africa’s U-19 team on Saturday during a 270-run chase. He blasted Scotland spinner Qasim Khan for five sixes and one four in the third over of the innings to reach the milestone. He hit four consecutive sixes in the opening four balls. Stolk faced 37 deliveries and scored 86 runs while participating in the last league game of the U-19 World Cup 2024.

His inning included seven fours and eight sixes. The hosts overcame the Scottish squad by seven wickets as a result of his brilliant knock. The Proteas achieved their target in just 27 overs. Apart from Stolk, No. 4 batter Dewan Marais also played aggressively, scoring 80 runs off 50 balls. South Africa led Group B with four points in three matches, outscoring the West Indies and England, who had the same amount in terms of net run rate.