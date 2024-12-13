Cricket South Africa (CSA) board members have selected their strongest available squad for the three one-day international games against Pakistan at home, as they eye full preparation for the second last opportunity to play together ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to start from February 19.

However, the tri-series might not see all of the top-class players being available given the games will take place very close to the conclusion of the SA20 on February 08 for a first-choice squad to be available. There are nine inclusions in the squad of South Africa that last played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Ireland.

Their premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has returned to the side along with the aggressive middle order batter and wicket-keeper Heinrich Klassen, who is leading the T20I side currently against Pakistan, along with David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi, who last played an ODI nearly a year ago.

The 18-year-old left-arm pacer, Kwena Maphaka, is the only uncapped player in the squad. He was the leading wicket-taker of this year’s U-19 World Cup in the 50-over format, besides being impressive with a 152 kmph thunderbolt in the opening T20I at Kingsmead, Dubai, in the three-match series against Pakistan.

Temba Bavuma returns to lead South Africa in ODIs

The opportunity for the youngster has come on the back of several injuries of pacers from South Africa including Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, and Nandre Burger, none of whom could be considered for selection.

The 15-member squad will be led by regular captain Temba Bavuma, who was injured when he took part against Ireland in October before marking his return in the red-ball arena, having missed two Tests in Bangladesh. Their top order batter, Reeza Hendricks, who didn’t cross 20 in the last five ODIs, has been dropped.

That leads to South Africa using Ryan Rickelton at the top, with Tony de Zorzi, the regular Test opener, being an option to be a partner of Bavuma. The middle order of the batting department will be decorated in the presence of Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Klassen, and Miller.

The two seam-bowling all-rounders, Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen, have been selected in the side, with one other specialist seamer in the form of Ottniel Baartman. The two frontline spinners- Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, are expected to play all three ODIs.

The return of the left-arm wrist spinner for South Africa has been significant after he decided not to sign the national contract in October to keep him flexible for the league events and wasn’t included in the T20I series to play India last month.

“The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG, and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent like Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best.” Rob Walter expressed in the statement.

“In the batting department, we are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game. Overall, we are very pleased with this squad.” The white-ball head coach of South Africa claimed.

It won’t be easy for Rickelton, Bavuma, Rabada, Zorzi, Stubbs, Maharaj, and Markram with a four-day turnaround before the Boxing Day Test in Centurion with the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 final qualification on the line.

South Africa Squad For 3 ODIs vs Pakistan

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen