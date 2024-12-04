Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the squad for the three T20Is against Pakistan at home, where they have handed the leadership responsibility to their wicket-keeper batter, Heinrich Klassen, in the absence of Aiden Markram, who will be involved in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Apart from the opening batter, the premier pace attack, including Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, along with the left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs, will also miss the shortest format, scheduled to take place between December 10 and 14, while the second Port Elizabeth Test ending on December 9.

These players of South Africa, however, are expected to be part of the ODI series for their preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025. The expressive fast bowler of the Protea side, Anrich Nortje, has made his return into the 20-over format along with the left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, for the very first time since the T20 World Cup in June.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje return for South Africa in T20Is

The left-arm spin all-rounder George Linde has also been named in the squad, whose last T20I game for South Africa came in July 2021 against Ireland. The 33-year-old has featured in 14 T20Is, collecting 15 scalps at an average of below 23 and an economy rate of around seven, with the best bowling figure of 3/23 in an inning. He had an impressive outing in the season’s CSA T20 challenge with nine wickets at 18.33 and 171 runs at a strike rate of around 180.

“Anrich is very much in line for the Champions Trophy. He has a lot of experience, so playing lots of 50-over cricket is not necessary. Before that, he will be very active in the SA20 and this series. I am not worried about him from a playing point of view. He is not a young cricketer; he understands his game. There’s enough cricket between now and then for him to be selected.” The white-ball coach of the Rainbow Nation, Rob Walter, has made the statement.

Having not won a single bilateral series under his belt this year, Walter has felt the pressure and is under the pump going into the series. They, recently, were defeated in the recent T20I series against India by a 1-3 margin.

“I feel the most pressure from myself. I want the team to be better and expect the team to play better, and that starts with me as the head coach. We are in the results business.” The coach of South Africa responded.

The 21-year-old Anile Simelane, the pace bowling all-rounder, had a horrible time in the T20Is against the Suryakumar Kumar-led side, where he bowled 11 overs for an economy of around 12, besides picking up just three wickets in four innings.

“I‘m very excited about Andile. He has got some wonderful attributes. The first ball he faced in international cricket he hit out of Kingsmead. He has got some power with the bat, he took some key wickets, and he has a wonderful overall skill set that is still in its infancy. We want to keep giving him opportunities, keep growing his game.” Rob pointed out.

The first T20I for South Africa will be played on December 10 at the Kingsmead with back-to-back games in Centurion and the Bull Ring. The participation of Shamsi will depend on the ongoing Global Super League in Guyana.

South Africa Squad For 3 T20Is vs Pakistan

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen