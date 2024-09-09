South Africa has decided to rest several key players for their tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, as they are going to take on Ireland and Afghanistan for white-ball games as their preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begins. The selectors have decided to widen their pool of players by bringing fresh energy.

None of their premier pacers, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, or Marco Jansen, would be part of the series, as they will feel the absence of their veteran wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, and the two spinners- Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

Jason Smith, the 29-year-old top-order batter for South Africa, who made his international debut against West Indies in the T20I series, has got his maiden ODI call-up along with 21-year-old leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter, who was out of the Caribbean trip due to the shoulder injury.

Lungi Ngidi returns for South Africa in 50-over format

One of the veteran pacers for the Proteas, Lungi Ngidi, who has picked up 88 ODI wickets in 55 innings at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of under five overs, has returned to the format for the first time since the end of the last year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Says ‘It Was Due To Indian Fans That Suryakumar Yadav Took That T20 World Cup Winning Catch

Quinton de Kock, who hasn’t confirmed his retirement from the shortest format of the game, hasn’t been considered, while the young pacer Kwena Maphaka, who made his international debut last month against West Indies, hasn’t been included as he looks to complete his final school examinations.

Aiden Markram is going to lead the Rainbow Nation for the ODIs, while Temba Bavuma extends his leadership for the shortest format of the game. Rassie Van Der Dussen, who was excellent with 2360 ODI runs at an average of 52.44 in 56 innings, has been added for the Ireland games.

Andile Simelane, who was part of the Proteas Emerging and ‘A’ sides recently, has been named in the ODI and T20I squads.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months.” The white-ball coach of the South Africa side, Rob Walter, expressed in the statement. “This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027.”

The visitors will fly to UAE on September 14. The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan begins on September 18, all of which will be played in Sharjah. They will then move to Abu Dhabi for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, which begins on September 27, whereas the three-match ODI series starts on October 02.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Thanks Ravi Shastri For Giving Him The Freedom That He Wanted

South Africa’s ODI Squad vs Afghanistan

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa’s T20I Squad vs Ireland

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa’s ODI Squad vs Ireland

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.