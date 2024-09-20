With the Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan, which has snatched the opportunity from the women’s team to play the game, Cricket South Africa (CSA) was thinking of going into the road of Australia, where they wouldn’t be involved in any of the bilateral games against them, and would only feature in the ICC tournaments.

However, their board has confirmed that they would continue to go with the ongoing three-match ODI series against that opponent, given they don’t believe in punishing the men’s team for the whole circumstances. South Africa was asked by Human Rights to boycott their bilateral relationships with Afghanistan.

The Taliban government has not only banned women from playing the games but also from most of the public areas, which the Proteas government has expressed their grave concern over.

South Africa to continue a bilateral relationship with Afghanistan

The Aiden Markram-led side, during the first of the three-match 50-over game against the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side in Sharjah, recorded their first ODI defeat against that opponent. At one point in the game, the visiting side found themselves 39/7 in the game before some hard-hitting from the lower order pushed them over the 100-run mark.

The home side quite easily got over the line in the 107-run chase with six wickets in hand, as they now look forward to sealing the series in the second game.

Cricket South Africa has, meanwhile, stated the situation where they had spoken for the equal recognition and success of women’s cricket.

“CSA remains mindful that gender equity should never come at the expense of one gender over another. We recognize that advocating for the advancement of one gender should not undermine the rights of the other. CSA believes there is no justification for subjecting Afghan cricket players – both male and female – to secondary persecution for the actions of the Taliban.” The statement expressed.

CSA’s stance is also in line with the position of the ICC, which could ban the Afghanistan team despite being the only full member without a women’s team, as the reports have confirmed the complexities of ACB fielding a women’s side, which could put more pressure on the live of those lives.

“Any measures we consider must take into account the progress made by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in promoting women’s cricket before the Taliban’s ban on female participation in sports in August 2021.” South Africa’s board official has remarked.

Cricket Australia (CA) has already taken the opposite position regarding the situation of the matter, as they have refused to play Afghanistan in a bilateral series, which has resulted in Rashid Khan refusing to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the last few seasons.

“Gender advocacy in cricket should never be advanced by meting out punishment on innocent cricket administrators and players for the misdemeanors of a regime that stands to lose nothing from that punishment.” South Africa’s cricket board has stated.

In 2020, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) pledged contracts for 25 women players, which showed their desire to involve female players in the game. The players went through the training camp and were due to play Oman but, the game never took place. Many of them moved to Australia and called the ICC to help them.

The captain of South Africa’s 50-over side, Temba Bavuma, who missed the opening ODI of the series due to injury, echoed the sentiment of SACA. Both these two sides will feature in the second and third ODIs of the series, which will be played on Friday and Sunday.