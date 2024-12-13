The last international game for the fast bowler of South Africa, Anrich Nortje, came during the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados against India. He was expected to mark his return to the national side in the T20I series against Pakistan but was initially left out of the opening game with what was called a contusion.

The scans have revealed a fracture on the toe, and the pacer will consult an orthopedic specialist to determine his recovery time. The 31-year-old pace bowler has been part of 83 international games for South Africa, where he has picked up 159 wickets altogether at an average of around 22.

In his absence, the board selectors have given a maiden call-up to the uncapped right-arm pacer, Dayyaan Galiem from Cape Town, who has been added to the squad as the replacement for the last two fixtures on Friday and Saturday.

The 27-year-old fast bowler has been part of 57 T20 innings where he has picked up only 46 wickets at a high average of 26.08 and an economy rate of just below eight. Even with bat in hand, he has contributed with 723 runs in 47 innings at an average of 22.59 and a strike rate of 123 with two half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 74 runs.

Dayyan Galiem replaces Anrich Nortje for the remainder of South Africa’s T20I vs Pakistan

Recently, he smashed a 55-run knock besides celebrating a wicket in the T20 game at Gqeberha against the Warriors. He could end up making his T20I debut for South Africa in 48 hours.

Nortje turned up during the Abu Dhabi T10 league at the start of this month and enjoyed a good time with full pace and rhythm. Playing for the Gladiators against the Delhi Bulls, he picked up three wickets, giving away just 15 runs in two overs.

The white-ball head coach of the Rainbow Nation, Rob Walter, expressed their desire to keep Nortje in South Africa’s plans for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from the third week of February 2025. But the veteran is unlikely to be part of the 50-over squad to face Pakistan in three games starting next Tuesday.

The fast bowler still has plenty of time under his belt for the ICC event, with the SA20 starting on January 10. The fast bowler is signed to Pretoria Capitals for the tournament. That’s the second instance of the pacer getting injured in the last 15 months.

The new-joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler spent nine months away from the game in September 2023 after suffering a stress fracture. He made his return in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the Delhi Capitals, where he was bashed for an economy of 13.36 in six innings, picking up seven wickets.

In the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, the pacer of South Africa had a decent time, enjoying 12 scalps in ten innings at an average of under 28 and an economy rate of around nine. He was the leading wicket-taker for the Proteas in the recent T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, where they finished as the runners-up.

Having decided to manage his body and opting out of the red ball, Nortje didn’t sign the national contract. But for South Africa, the injury list is getting bigger, with Gerald Coetzee (groin), Lungi Ngidi (hip), Nandre Burger (lower back), and Wiaan Mulder (finger) all spending time under the medical panel.

South Africa is expected to take part in a tri-series involving New Zealand in Pakistan before the Champions Trophy 2025.