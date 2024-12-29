Nitish Kumar Reddy, an Indian all-rounder, was the toast for the team, as his century on day 3 of the ongoing 4th Test in Melbourne saved India from major blushes and also saved the team from following on.

India, meanwhile, concluded day 2 on 164/5, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja undefeated. However, after a brief partnership, Pant (28) and Jadeja (17) were removed, leaving India at 221/7.

Then Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar combined to amass 127 runs for the eighth wicket. Sundar made 50 runs as part of their partnership before being removed by Nathan Lyon.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s father Mutyala reveals his emotions after son’s brilliant century

However, Nitish persevered even as wickets fell at the other end, scoring a remarkable maiden Test century. He scored 105* as India concluded day 3 on 358/9, despite poor lighting forcing an early halt to play.

His special moment was witnessed by his father Mutyala Reddy, who was present at the MCG and saw Nitish scoring century from front-row seats. After the day’s end, Nitish Kumar Reddy told Fox Sports that it was a memorable time for the entire family.

He admitted he was concerned about the hundred and was continually praying for his son’s century.

“For our family, it’s a special day and we cannot forget this day in our life. He has been performing well since the age group of 14-15, and now in international cricket, it’s a very special feeling. I was very tensed. Only the last wicket was remaining. Thankfully Siraj managed to survive,” Reddy told Adam Gilchrist on Fox Sports.

Virat Kohli told Nitish….: Mutyala Reddy on Kohli’s advice to his son

Mutyala Reddy also expressed his thoughts following Nitish Kumar Reddy’s first international century, claiming that the teenager had worked hard to reach this stage. He praised God and mentioned Virat Kohli as his idol. He also shared what guidance Nitish received from Kohli.

“It is an unbelievable feeling. Can’t express it. He has worked very hard for this day. He has given us the best Christmas and New Year’s Gift. I thank God. Virat (Kohli) is his idol, he told Nitish, there’s no substitute for hard work,” Mutyala Reddy revealed as quoted by RevSportz.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has previously stated that he regards Virat Kohli as his idol. He even received his first Test cap from Kohli in Perth. Reddy has been terrific with the bat for India so far in this series, making some critical contributions down the order.

