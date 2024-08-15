Left-arm quick pace bowler for Australia, Spencer Johnson, has been ruled out of the ongoing season of ‘The Hundred’ 2024, and the national team’s upcoming T20I series against Scotland and England in three weeks’ time, as he picked up a side strain playing for the Oval Invincibles.

The ongoing 100-ball event hasn’t been an impressive and successful season for Spencer Johnson as he could pick up only two wickets in the six games as he was part time, despite having an excellent display of 1/10 in 20 deliveries against Northern Superchargers.

The Adelaide-born fast bowler has been part of the 20-ove format in various other leagues, as he just finished his commitment in the Major League Cricket (MLC) before joining in the Hundred. In 57 T20s, he has picked up 63 wickets at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of under eight, with the best of 4/26.

Sean Abbott to replace Spencer Johnson for Australia’s UK Tour

Spencer Johnson, who emerged in a quick progression for the national team and other franchise leagues, made his debut in the shortest format of the game last year against South Africa in Durban. He has featured in five games in the format, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of over nine.

In his only ODI game against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore just before the start of the last year’s World Cup, he was smacked around the ground for conceding 61 runs in just 48 balls at an economy of 7.62, without enjoying any success.

With his height and pace, Spencer Johnson is expected to be the likely replacement of veteran left-arm pacer of the side, Mitchell Starc, once the opening becomes available on a permanent basic. Starc won’t be last of the T20I leg in the UK trip, while Pat Cummins is going to miss the entire tour to be ready in full shape for the upcoming home season.

In the place of the 28-year-old, Australia selectors have gone for Sean Abbott, who has sheer pace to trouble the batters. The 32-year-old wasn’t part of the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America, as his last game in the 20-over format for the national side came towards the start of 2024 in Canberra against West Indies.

The injuries has been one of the biggest reasons behind the struggle for Abbott to cement his place in the Aussie team, as despite making his debut in 2014 against Pakistan in Dubai, he has played only 15 T20Is, picking up 15 wickets at an economy of over nine.

However, the New South Wales bowler has flown around the world to feature in 175 T20 games to record 226 wickets at an average of under 22 and an economy rate of 8.57, with the best figures of 5/17. The greatest weapon for him is his extra-ordinary skill in the batting, as he has also smashed over 900 runs in T20s, at a strike rate of 120.84, besides celebrating a best of unbeaten 110 runs.

Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis are the other pace bowling options in the squad, along with the all-rounders Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis. The selectors have chosen the squad keeping an eye on the next T20 World Cup in 18 months’ time.

Spencer Johnson will now aim to recover in time for the domestic season, to remain available for their next T20I against Pakistan at home.

Updated T20I Squad for Australia vs Scotland and England

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.