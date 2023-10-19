Sri Lanka Call-up Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera As Traveling Reserves

Injury-hit Sri Lanka have called up their former captain Angelo Mathews and fast-bowler Dushmantha Chameera for the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The duo will join the team in India as traveling reserves.

Even before the start of the World Cup, they faced a big injury crisis and named their squad at the very last moment. The delay, however, did not make much of a difference as their star allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga still failed to recover in time for the tournament.

And Sri Lanka recently suffered another huge blow when their captain Dasun Shanaka suffered a quadriceps tear during the game against Pakistan in Hyderabad. He was subsequently ruled out of the competition and was replaced by Chamika Karunaratne in the squad. In Shanaka’s absence, Kusal Mendis is leading the Islanders. Karunaratne was not a part of original squad but traveled with the team as a traveling reserve.

Sri Lanka call-up Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera:

With their World Cup fate hanging by a thread, Sri Lanka have called up Mathews and Chameera as traveling reserves. According to reports in Sri Lankan media, the plan earlier was to bring in Pramod Madushan but with Chameera “fully recovered”, the selectors decided to pick the experienced bowler.

Matheesha Pathirana is currently sidelined with an inflammation in his bowling arm and it could prompt the Sri Lankan team-management to include Chameera in the squad. As far as Mathews is concerned, his call-up has come as a surprise. The veteran allrounder was not in Sri Lanka’s plans for the World Cup and has not played white-ball cricket since 2021.

But with their middle-order looking really weak and fragile, the allrounder has earned a call-up. Sri Lanka’s middle-order has performed really poorly so far. Against Pakistan, they were on 218 for 2 in the 29th over but eventually managed 344 for 9. Against Australia, they were on 157 for 1 before being bowled out for 209. Chameera and Mathews will get a chance to play in the World Cup only if a player is ruled out due to injury.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne