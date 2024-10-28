Sri Lanka enjoyed a great time in the recent ODI series at home against India with a 2-0 margin victory, where the spin attack destroyed the batting line-up of the Rohit Sharma-led side. They will now face the West Indies team for the three-match ODI series, starting on October 20 in Kandy.

Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side, who lost the last 50-over series over this Caribbean side during the trip in 2020/21 with a 3-0 margin. However, during their last home series, Sri Lanka grabbed the series win with a 3-0 margin.

Jeffrey Vandersay, who has picked up 35 ODI wickets in 24 games at an average of 26.17 and a strike rate of around five overs, played a huge role during the ODI series against India. It has been a spin-heavy attack for the home side, as one would have expected to tackle the power hitter of the West Indies.

Sri Lanka picks spin-heavy squad for the ODI series vs West Indies

Pathum Nissanka was the opener during the India series and has retained his place in the next series. In 58 games, the right-handed batter has notched up 2326 runs at an average of over 43 and a strike rate of nearly 90, shouldering on six centuries and 14 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 210 runs.

He is expected to open with Avishka Fernando, who has struggled a little bit in the format with 1352 runs in 41 innings at an average of around 33 and a strike rate of over 91, with the help of three centuries and eight half-centuries with a best score of 127.

The stable number three for Sri Lanka is Kushal Mendis, who, despite making a dream start to his international career, has gone down. In 133 games, he has captured 3962 runs at an average of over 33 and a strike rate of more than 85, with the help of 30 half-centuries and only three centuries.

Sri Lanka will love to see their new Don Kamindu Mendis replicating the same Test form in the 50-over games. In nine innings, he hasn’t been in good touch with 190 runs at an average of 27.14 with the help of just one half-century and a best score of 57.

The former captain of the side, Wanindu Hasaranga, missed a few games for the national side due to injury. But, he will look to develop his skills more, having already belted 919 runs at a strike rate of 110 in ODIs, besides bagging 87 scalps in 55 games at an average of under 26.

Mahesh Theekshana made a huge contribution during the T20I series against West Indies and will look to do the same in the ODI format, where he has collected 57 wickets in 43 games at an average of under 30. The Captain of Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka, can also help them in the spin department.

Dunith Wellalage, who had a great time in the recent India series with both bat and ball, will be up to continue the same touch, having already scored 331 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 80, besides his 30 wickets at an average of 30.

Asitha Fernando, who was excellent in the Test series in England and against New Zealand at home, will lead the pace department with Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka Squad for 3-ODIs vs West Indies

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickremasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammed Shiraz.