Noman Ali, Pakistan tailender, showcased his brilliant batting prowess as he along with Salman Agha were trying to add valuable runs to the team’s total to set a big total for England in the recent second test in Multan.

Pakistan managed to win the second Test in Multan and level the series 1-1 with one more Test to go. Shan Masood had won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test, as the pitch was the same as in the first.

Kamran Ghulam, making his debut, scored an astounding 118, while Saim Ayub opened with 77. The tail waggled, and Pakistan scored 366 runs in their first innings. Jack Leach grabbed four wickets, while Brydon Carse took three for England.

In response, Ben Duckett scored 114, but the next highest scorers were Zak Crawley’s 27 and Jack Leach’s 25*, as England managed only 291 runs. Sajid Khan ripped through England’s batting with 7/111, while Noman Ali claimed three wickets.

Pakistan responded by scoring 221 runs in their second innings, with Salman Agha scoring 63 of them. Shoaib Bashir starred with 4/66, and Leach took three wickets.

England was granted 297 runs to win the Test and series, but Pakistan’s spinners devastated their batting for the second time in the game. Ben Stokes (37), Brydon Carse (27), and Ollie Pope (22) were the only notable scorers for England, who scored only 144 runs.

Sajid Khan took two wickets, while Noman Ali took 8/46 to end with 11 wickets in the match. Pakistan won by 152 runs to tie the three-match series 1-1. Sajid Khan was named Player of the Match for taking nine wickets.

Noman Ali just made one run in Pakistan’s second innings against England during the second Test in Multan, but his brief appearance turned into a really amusing event on the field.

With a superbly placed flip off his pads, Noman turned Ben Stokes’ leg-side ball into a single, causing his batting partner Agha Salman to joke, “Khud maari hai na yeh?” (Did you hit it intentionally?)”

In response, Nomal said, “Han! Han!” Pura Tere Bhai ne Lara Ki Tarah Maara Hai.”(Yeah, I simply flicked it like Lara.”

