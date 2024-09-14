Very rarely one could see the former captain of India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni, losing his cool in the middle of the game, and the calmness is something that the fans around social media always admires the most. Irrespective of the match situation of the game, the Ranchi-born hardly reveals his emotions.

But there had been times in the past when MS Dhoni lost his cool, whether for India or the five-time champions of the 20-over franchise team. His teammate from the Yellow Army, Subramaniam Badrinath, disclosed the unheard story of the World Cup, winning leading to losing his cool in the CSK dressing room.

The game that the Tamil Nadu-born discussed took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the inaugural edition of the event against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Super Kings had an excellent start, restricting the Rahul Dravid-led side to just 41/4 in the first half of the batting.

“MS Dhoni just kicked the water bottle out of the par k”- S Badrinath

But things went out of hand when Praveen Kumar smashed a 21-run knock in 11 deliveries with the help of two boundaries and one six at a strike rate of nearly 200 to finish with 126/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chennai made a very good start with a 60-run opening partnership between Parthiv Patel and Stephen Fleming before the former got out. MS Dhoni failed to contribute in the game, as they kept on losing wickets at a cluster. From a comfortable position of 60/0 after nine overs, they could add only 52 runs for the last 11 overs, losing eight wickets, and eventually fell short of 14 runs.

S Badrinath feels that being a human being, it’s quite natural to show emotion, but he addressed that their captain would never show aggression in the field and let the opposition know about the situation of the game.

“He is also a human; He has lost his cool. But that has never happened on the field. He would never let the opposition know that he has lost his cool.” The former Indian batter expressed this in an interaction with Inside Sport. “In this match against RCB in Chennai, we were chasing 110 odd. We lost wickets in a cluster there, and we ended up losing the match.”

Badrinath himself failed to do much in the chase, as he was trapped before the stumps by Anil Kumble, who finished with 3/14 in four overs of the encounter. Suresh Raina, who batted at number four that evening, stayed unbeaten for 21 runs in 20 balls and had no partner on the other end to support him.

“I got out to a lap shot against Anil Kumble. I was LBW. So, I was standing inside the dressing room, and he was coming inside, where there was a small water bottle.” The 44-year-old recalled the memory.

“MS just kicked it out of the park. I was like, ‘Shit, oh my god!‘ Nobody wants to see that. We just couldn’t make eye contact with him. We were all trying to stay away from him. But that was it. He did not say anything. There was no team meeting regarding that.” The veteran CSK player remarked.

MS Dhoni, the second-highest run-getter of the Super Kings with 5118 runs in 225 innings at an average of 39.06 and a strike rate of 139.45 with the help of 23 half-centuries handed over the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the 2024 season.