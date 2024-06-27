The former New Zealand batter Stephen Fleming feels that the pace-bowling all-rounder of the side, Shivam Dube’s role would be so vital for them in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America.

India has been excellent so far in the group stage of the tournament, with an unbeaten run, where they got the better of the US, Pakistan, and Ireland in the first half of the season, before drilling the likes of Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition, to reach the semifinal spot of the tournament.

Stephen Fleming, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach, trusts that Shivam Dube hasn’t had that 50 or 60-run knock with a huge strike rate but he has been doing the job of nailing the sixes from the start to change the momentum of the game.

‘Yeah just short of that 50 or 60 with that higher strike rate, but he has come out with the right intent. He has the ability to hit sixes and change the game.’ The former New Zealand opener Stephen Fleming expressed in a show on the ‘ESPNcricinfo’. ‘If it’s spin-friendly, then he is surely going to be a weapon. I really like the way they have used him. He has been put among the fine players, and he has been given the role of being aggressive.’

‘That’s Shivam Dube’s role to a degree’- Stephen Fleming

The veteran also feels that because some of the India batters, including the likes of Hardik Pandya have been in good touch in this tournament, it has allowed Dube to play the role of nailing the sixes.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Shares His View On Inzamam Ul Haq’s Ball Tempering Allegation On India

‘Hardik Pandya has been in form, and he can then he can have a good crack, because he is a match winner, and in the last games of the tournament, if he is out in one of the two games, then you win the tournament.’ Stephen Fleming remarked on the same show. ‘That’s a mouthwatering position to have a player in your lineup, especially when the players around him are playing well.’

The track in Guyana for the semifinal against England will be spin-friendly and that will allow us to face some spin in the middle, which brings the challenge of smashing the big shots.

‘If you are cold in either side, then it can be a problem. Everyone is in pretty good form in the Indian line-up and therefore he can be accommodated and play that role where he potentially wins the match.’ Stephen Fleming added.

The CSK coach also elaborates on the fact of whether he should look to go for the big shots from the very first ball of the spinners, rather than looking a few to understand the condition.

‘If you see the ball in the spot, then take him down. There is the power of having a clear mindset. If you think you can hit it for a six, then hit it for a six. If his role is being aggressive, and if you could hit the first ball for a six.’ Stephen Fleming elaborated on the program. ‘If you are premeditatedly looking to defend, then it will be an old-school. If he is in clear mind and knows where to hit it, then right from ball one, I will have fun. He has done it in number of times in the IPL.’

Also Read: Stephen Fleming Advices Rohit Sharma To Manage Ravindra Jadeja In A Better Way

He also weighs on how if he can come good in one or two games in the tournament, then he could help India secure the trophy.

‘The logic he uses is very sound. If he is in the right space of mind, then why shouldn’t he go for a six? That’s his role to a degree.’ Fleming concluded. ‘The finals you are playing to the best of the tournament, people will ask you to be a bit respectable, but you always look at the positive side, where he could smash the ball. That’s what makes you win the tournament.’

The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 29, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.