The India captain, Rohit Sharma has been stunned by the accusation of their team’s ball tempering by the former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq, to get a reverse swing early in the innings during their last ‘Super Eight game against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

At the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, India were asked to bat first by Australia, on a surface that was quite slow but still was far better for batting. Even though they lost Virat Kohli early in the innings, the knock of 92 runs in 41 balls by Rohit Sharma progressed them to over 200 runs in the allotted 20-overs.

With the ball, India were excellent in patches. They were thrown under the bus by Travis Head’s aggressive and hard-hitting batting but kept on taking wickets at vital intervals, which kept the pressure of the chase on the opponents, who could reach 181/7 in their 20-overs.

‘Thoda dimaag ko kholna bhi zaroori hai.’- Rohit Sharma

The former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq feels that the left-arm pacer of the Indian team, Arshdeep Singh had managed to get reverse swing in the last ‘super eight’ game of India during the death overs because the whole team was being connected with ball tempering.

During a local show, Inzamam spoke about how it’s natural for Jasprit Bumrah to get the ball reversed with his action, but once someone with Arshdeep’s speed or action does it, then it gives an impression of the ball being prepared for such a specific way.

‘If Pakistan bowlers did this, there would have been hue and cry. We know how to reverse it really well. If Arshdeep can reverse it in the 15th, there’s been some serious work done on the ball.’ The veteran Pakistan batter remarked in a local show. ‘If Bumrah does it (you can understand), his action is like that. When others with a specific action or speed do it, it means the ball has been prepared in a special way.’

Coming into the pre-match press conference Rohit Sharma, the India captain was asked to give his view on the subject and he looked surprised at the start of the question, before commenting.

‘Abhi kya jawab du mein iskey bhai? (What answer should I give?) If you are playing in such warm conditions and the wickets are this dry, the ball will reverse on its own. The ball is reversing for all teams. Not just for us. You know sometimes, thoda dimaag ko kholna bhi zaroori hai. (It’s vital to use your brain).’ Rohit Sharma reflected on the accusation. ‘You have to understand where we are playing. Matches are not taking place in England or Australia. That’s all I’ll say.’

When it comes to the bowling department of the current T20 World Cup 2024, the left-arm seamer Arshdeep is the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far, with 15 scalps in six innings, at an average of just under 12, and an economy of 7.41, with a strike rate of 9.60, and the pitches in New York, and in the Caribbean has helped him in using the variations.

India’s next target in the competition will be the second semi-final against England, who came with some hot-and-cold form, at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana