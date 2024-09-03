The last ten years haven’t been easy for the Australian team against the Indian side, especially in the longest format of the game, as their former captain Steve Smith witnessed them being blown away in the 2020-21 summer where they lost the four-match series with 2-1 margin, despite of their heavy victory in the opening game in Adelaide.

It was the 2014-15 summer when under the captaincy of Michael Clarke, the Australian team was able to get the better of the Indian team in a bilateral red-ball series. Since then, at home, they lost their very first series against the opponent in 2018-19 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Steve Smith wasn’t part of the four-match series, because of his ban. But he has been of the nightmares for the Blue Brigade in the longest format of the game, as he has smashed the runs quite comfortably.

“Very difficult to beat India”- Steve Smith reckons before BGT 2024-25

In their last victory of a Test series against India, Steve Smith was the highest run-getter in 2014-15 with 769 runs in four games at an average of 128.16 with a strike rate of nearly 70, thanks to celebrating a couple of half-centuries and four centuries with a best score of 192-run knock.

When it comes to scoring runs against this opponent, the New South Wales batter finds a different groove and shows incredible caliber with the bat. The right-handed batter has smashed 2042 runs in 37 innings against the Indian team at an average of 65.87 and a strike rate of 52.51 shouldering on five half-centuries and nine centuries.

In a recent video on Star Sports, the 35-year-old was asked how excited he has been about the upcoming five-match series against the Rohit Sharma-led side, to which he looked back at the extraordinary performance of both the sides in the last couple of years.

“Yeah, very excited. I think it’s going to be a great series. India has been playing outstanding cricket; We have been playing really good cricket in the last couple of years. You know, We haven’t beaten India the last two times they come out here, obviously got a terrific series.” Steve Smith expressed.

Under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, the Kangaroos won the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 against India, and they want to take inspiration from that victory going into the upcoming series.

“Very well-balanced team, all bases covered. They have played really good cricket out here, and good cricket in their home as well. They are very difficult to beat. Can be a very big summer. Yeah, it’s going to be an exciting one and I am looking forward to it.” The veteran remarked.

Overall, Steve Smith is one of the giants in the longest format of the world cricket, as he has smashed 9685 runs in 195 innings at an average of 56.97 and a strike rate of 53.50, celebrating 32 centuries and 41 half-centuries with the best of 239-run knock.

The upcoming five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 begins on November 22, as the opening game will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, while the second game will take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 06, which will be a day-night fixture in the series.

The teams will move to the Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test on December 14, while the fourth game will be the Boxing Day game on December 26. The final match will take place on January 03, 2025, in Sydney.