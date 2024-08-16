Steve Smith could move to no.4 in the Australian batting order in Test cricket, Usman Khawaja, the Australian opener, opined and said that he doesn’t want the mercurial batter to continue opening. The 35-year-old has had extraordinary success in his position, scoring runs all over the world.

However, following David Warner’s retirement, Smith stated a desire to start the innings in Test cricket.

As a result, Australian team management permitted Smith to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja. Unfortunately, the outcomes have not yet been in his favor, but he will most certainly stay in that job. While it was a dangerous decision, Smith is certain that he can succeed in this job.

However, the results have been less likely favorable. Steve Smith’s stats have dropped significantly when he began opening the innings in Tests. In this position, he has only scored 171 runs in eight Test innings, averaging 28.50. So far, the right-hander has opened against the West Indies and New Zealand.

Smith did, however, have one highlight while opening the batting: he hit a gutsy 91* in the historic day-night Test against the West Indies at the Gabba. Unfortunately, Australia lost this match due to Shamar Joseph’s prowess with the ball.

Usman Khawaja does not want Steve Smith to open in Tests

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja, who has opened with Steve Smith since David Warner’s retirement, doesn’t want the star batter to continue opening for Australia. He said that he prefers the former captain to bat at no.4, where he has excelled.

Smith averages 61.50 in 111 Test innings at No. 4, including 19 centuries.

“I’m not sure what the top six is going to be this summer. I’ve always loved Steve Smith batting at No. 4, I haven’t shied away from that. I know Steve Smith can score runs at one, two, three, four, five, or six, but the man averages 60 at four, so my preference has always been Smudge (Steve Smith) at four,” Khawaja told Fox Sports.

The left-handed opener went on to say that when Smith comes out to open, the opposing bowlers have the opportunity to dismiss him early with the new ball.

“I love seeing him come in at No. 4 … you get two wickets, and who do you get walking in? The best batsman in the world. When you put him up to open, I feel like you’re kind of giving them a chance to get at him early,” Khawaja elaborated.

However, Smith’s return to no.4 is unlikely as George Bailey, Australia’s chairman of selectors, has indicated that Smith is likely to continue opening for Australia in the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Also Read: Finn Allen Refuses New Zealand Contract; Devon Conway Receives Casual Deal