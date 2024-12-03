Travis Head, Australia cricketer, dismissed all rumors of divide in the hosts’ team, as reported by multiple news outlets. This came after India hammered Australia by 295 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) series opener in Perth.

Travis Head believes the Pat Cummins-led squad will bounce back in the second Test to tie the series.

Captain Pat Cummins denied that there was a schism within the Australian team. Speculation emerged following Josh Hazlewood’s comment during a news conference after Day 3 of the first Test. When asked about Australia’s approach for a tough run chase, Hazlewood said, “You have to ask the batters.”

Definitely no divide: Travis Head

Travis Head, speaking at Adelaide Oval ahead of the second Test, stated that the batting and bowling units share mutual trust. He emphasized the necessity of laying a strong foundation for bowlers to build on. The South Australian insisted that the team remained unified.

“It can be put to bed. We hold high expectations for both sides (batting and bowling) and it’s a very individualized sport. So batters, we want to hold our own – we know how good our bowlers have been for us in the past and they’ve got us out of trouble a lot.

As a batting group, we know that if we get enough runs on the board, we put ourselves in a great position. As a batter myself, I try to take a whole lot of pride in what I do, and knowing that if I can set it up for the big boys, that they can knock it down for us, so definitely no divide,” Head told reporters in Adelaide.

Travis Head happy with how Australia has dealt with pressure

Travis Head acknowledged the team’s poor performance in the first Test, but stressed the importance of the following four matches. Head noted that numerous teams had recovered from early-series deficits.

“This team has dealt with adversity well. The small amount that we have had in the last three or four years, we have played well. We’ve had some challenging times and a couple of challenging Tests last year that we’re able to get ourselves out of … it’s a group that is well balanced and knows where it’s at.

We didn’t have a very good week. That’s fine. But we have got four more opportunities to do it, we will crack on as we do, as we have done for the last few years. As a team we’ve been good for a period of time – we had a bad week. Over the last couple of years, there’s a lot of teams that lost the first Test or gone down in the series and brought it back and played really well,” he added.

Australia aims to rebound in the Adelaide Test, which will be a day-night affair, starting December 6, following their loss to India in the series opener.

