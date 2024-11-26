The former Australia head coach, Greg Chappell, has blamed the critics of the current premier fast bowler of India, Jasprit Bumrah, for questioning the bowling action of the latter. He addressed the Ahmedabad-born as a ‘champion performer’ as he carried the Indian team over the line in the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

In the absence of the regular captain of the Test team, Rohit Sharma, the responsibility fell on the shoulder of Bumrah, who picked up five wickets in the first innings to help India in getting inspired to take a vital 46-run lead by bundling out them for just 104 in the first innings, after they were shocked with 150 having decided to bat first in Perth.

But, the veteran coach, Greg Chappell, hasn’t received the comments of some of the fans who were criticizing the action of Bumrah. He was straightforward in blaming and remarked that one should stop the nonsense of these things time and time again, questioning the action of the fast bowlers.

The 30-year-old pacer ended up 5/30 in 18 overs, besides extending it with three more wickets in the second innings of the Test, as he now has an average of 20 with the help of 181 wickets in 41 matches. He now has the lowest average among those bowlers who have more than 150 Test wickets.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Increases Bidding War Chances In IPL 2025 Mega Auction After Special Performance

“India’s bowlers, spearheaded by the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, looked sharper and more menacing. Australia were bundled out for 104 in 52 overs, with Bumrah proving almost unplayable at times.” Greg wrote in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

“By the way, please stop this nonsense of questioning Bumrah’s action. It is unique, but it is unequivocally clean. It demeans a champion performer and the game to even bring it up.” Greg Chappell added.

Greg Chappell rates Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century in the Perth Test

The media of the West Australian side has described their 295-run defeat as ‘Perth-etic Humiliation’ and ‘Monster Loss’ as the former players have called to take some tough decisions, including sacking the top-order batter, Marnus Labuschagne.

“It is frightening to think that spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have more than 850 wickets between them, along with batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, will most likely come in to strengthen the Indians for Adelaide.” Greg Chappell expressed in his column.

It was a brave decision from the Indian side to hand over two debutants in the form of Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana, besides picking Washington Sundar ahead of their veteran two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Greg Chappell has rated the home players in his column, where he has been impressed with the performance of Bumrah and the opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who put up a 201-run opening partnership with KL Raul in the second innings and celebrated his respective century in the form of 161 runs.

Also Read: Watch- Virat Kohli Stunned As His Amazing Six Off Mitchell Starc Hits A Security Guard Near The Boundary

“Jaiswal’s journey encapsulates why India’s planning and infrastructure give them a clear edge in world cricket. The young left-hander moved to Mumbai at 10, seeking the best competition to realize his dream of representing India.” Greg Chappell concluded.

Questions have been asked and voices have been raised over the Australian side and they will look to be ruthless when they take the field for the second Test at the Adelaide Oval for the day-night pink ball affair, starting on December 06, as India moves back to the place of previous haunting memories.