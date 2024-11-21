Sumair Ahmad Syed was appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament director. With this, the PCB has taken a step forward towards hosting the tournament amidst the ongoing row over India’s denial of crossing the border.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, announced Sumair Ahmad Syed as the tournament director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, stating that the upcoming tournament will demonstrate Pakistan’s ability to hold world-class cricketing tournaments. Naqvi also described Sumair as a very structured professional.

The PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, said in an official statement: “Sumair is an exceptionally organized professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials, and fans alike. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan.”

The PCB also stated that the approaching Champions Trophy 2025 will be the most significant sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history and that they will go to any length to make it distinctive and unforgettable.

Deeply honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility for Champions Trophy 2025: Sumair Ahmad Syed



Sumair Ahmad Syed has expressed his delight and pride in his new post as event director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Sumair indicated that tournament preparations are already underway, with stadium modifications nearing completion and ongoing conversations with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“I am deeply honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, our fans and supporters. Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council,” he said.

Syed stated that they have a very skilled event management staff that has successfully staged numerous editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and that they will provide the world with an outstanding experience during the ODI mega event in Pakistan.

“Our experienced events team, which has successfully planned and executed nine multi-team HBL Pakistan Super Leagues, including the last five in Pakistan, will play a vital role in ensuring the tournament’s success. I am committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions,” he added.

